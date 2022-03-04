J2 Medical Supply Awarded Agreement with Premier, Inc.

VALENCIA, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J2 Medical Supply has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Nitrile Examination Gloves and Disposable Non-sterile Apparel with Premier, Inc. Effective February 1, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Nitrile Examination Gloves and Disposable Non-sterile Apparel.

"Our mission from the beginning of J2 Medical Supply, has been to help stabilize the industry's supply chain, while providing superior value, and extraordinary client service. This augments the opportunity for our clients to improve patient care and enhances the safety of all members and their teams," said J2 Medical Supply Co-Founder & CEO, Fred Lewis. "We believe our robust manufacturing capacity, logistical capabilities, and highly competitive pricing make us a winning asset for all Premier members."

J2 Medical Supply is an FDA-approved, certified MBE supplier committed to helping Premier members continue to stabilize their supply chain, lower costs, and achieve their supplier diversity objectives. J2 Medical Supply is contracted for nitrile examination gloves and disposable non-sterile apparel, but is also an extraordinary partner for face coverings, including N95 and KN95 masks, Covid Test Kits, DME (particularly Crutches and Walkers) and more.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

J2 Medical Supply, Inc., is a U.S. based, MBE certified manufacturer and importer of high-quality medical solutions including nitrile examination gloves, disposable non-sterile apparel, N95 and KN95 masks, Covid Test Kits, DME (particularly Crutches and Walkers) and more. J2 Medical Supply is headquartered in Valencia, California.

