J2 Ventures Raises $250 Million Oversubscribed "Brookhaven Fund" to Advance Technologies Critical to America's Security and Competitiveness

The deep-tech fund is doubling down on dual-use innovation, setting the standard for how mission-focused venture scales.

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J2 Ventures, the veteran-led venture firm investing where government purpose meets private innovation, today announced the close of its $250 million oversubscribed Brookhaven Fund counting JP Morgan, MetLife, Upsher Management, Alpha Leonis Partners and the State Investment Council of New Mexico as its LP's, among other prominent institutions and family offices. One of the largest early-stage vehicles dedicated to dual-use technology, the new fund reflects the growing momentum behind J2's approach and builds on the fund's proven track record of strengthening both economic and national resilience by helping founders scale innovation with commercial reach and impact. What began as a focused strategy to bridge frontier technology and real-world impact has now become a proven playbook for scaling innovation that endures.

"There have been rocket-ship companies in every generation born out of early collaboration between national necessity and private ingenuity," said Alex Harstrick, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of J2 Ventures. "Oracle began with a government project, Cisco and the early internet grew from federally funded research, and one of Pixar's first customers came from the public sector. We're entering a moment where urgency and investment are converging across both private venture and government to solve hard, consequential, and high-stakes problems. Brookhaven exists to accelerate that cycle, backing founders whose innovations strengthen not only national security but the everyday systems that keep society safer, healthier, and more connected."

J2's expertise lies in the collective experience of its team, which spans across national security, science, finance, entrepreneurship, and public policy. This cross-disciplinary perspective allows the firm to evaluate technologies through both mission-critical and market-driven lenses. Across its first two funds, J2 backed more than 35 companies advancing critical capabilities in health, infrastructure, and security.

Today, Government appetite for commercial innovation has accelerated as national priorities shift toward technological readiness, resilience, and deeper private-sector collaboration. Brookhaven will focus on early-stage investments in companies developing critical technologies across:

Advanced Computing

Cybersecurity

Communications Infrastructure

Artificial Intelligence

Healthcare, with an emphasis on remote physiological monitoring

"The most impactful innovation happens when founders are empowered with capital, insight, and access," said Jonathan Bronson, PhD, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of J2 Ventures. "Our goal with Brookhaven is to ensure that world-changing technologies don't get stuck on the lab bench, that they reach scale, adoption, and global impact, all while preserving value for the founder."

Having helped pioneer the modern dual-use investment category, J2 combines commercial discipline with deep ties across defense and intelligence, helping founders secure non-dilutive capital and navigate complex regulatory environments and on average, J2-backed companies raise $2 in non-dilutive funding for every $1 the firm invests. Its portfolio includes:

Oura – Wearable technology reshaping personal health

Aalyria – Connectivity spin-out from Google delivering resilient global networks

Codemetal – AI translation for critical industries, now deployed across multiple Defense Programs

Apex Space – Mass-produced small satellites accelerating space infrastructure

Mesa Quantum – Industrial-grade atomic clocks powering next-generation communications

The firm's partnership remains anchored by Alex Harstrick and Jonathan Bronson, PhD, and includes General Partners Dr. Matt Goldman - former Chief Medical Officer of the Defense Innovation Unit and a retired Air Force Colonel, Christine Keung - former Chief Data Officer for the City of San Jose and political appointee at the Small Business Administration, and Master Chief (ret.) Adam Briley (Navy SEAL) - who leads J2's Federal Programs initiatives. Together, they share a singular focus: helping founders transform emerging technologies into scalable solutions that advance both commercial and national interests.

J2 is also guided by some of the nation's most respected military and business leaders: LTG (ret.) Patty Horoho, former Army Surgeon General and former CEO of UnitedHealthcare's veteran business, Jennifer Cable, President of Thor Labs, one of the largest deep tech manufacturing companies in America, and Paul Gompers, the most published expert on Venture Capital at Harvard Business School, among others. They have all advised J2 since its founding, bringing deep expertise in healthcare innovation, operational readiness, and technology adoption across the public and private sectors.

Brookhaven is J2's third consecutive oversubscribed fund, with virtually zero LP turnover, underscoring long-term confidence in both its performance and purpose.

J2 Ventures is a Boston-based venture capital firm investing in technologies that advance both commercial markets and U.S. national security. Led by veterans, scientists, and entrepreneurs, the firm partners with early-stage companies developing critical innovations across advanced computing, cybersecurity, communications, and healthcare. J2 portfolio companies have raised more than $1 billion in follow-on capital and secured hundreds of millions in non-dilutive government funding, underscoring the firm's mission to make innovation both scalable and enduring.

