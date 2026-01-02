j5create Unveils AERO DROP CrossLink Wireless Dongle to Bridge the Gap Between iPhone/iPad and Windows at CES 2026

Hardware-based "CrossLink" technology creates a secure, low-latency direct connection for file transfer, screen sharing, and unified keyboard/mouse control—without relying on Wi-Fi networks.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, j5create is solving the fragmentation of today's multi-device workflows with the launch of the JUAW22 AERO DROP CrossLink Wireless Dongle. Unlike software-only solutions that depend on unstable public Wi-Fi networks, the JUAW22 creates a dedicated, high-performance wireless bridge, allowing Windows®, iPadOS®, iOS®, and Android™ devices to function as a single, integrated unit.

j5create AERO DROP CrossLink Wireless Dongle

"Professionals don't have time to troubleshoot network problems or deal with laggy screen mirroring when they are in a hotel room or a client's office," said Jessica Liu, CEO at j5create. "The JUAW22 is designed to provide an instant connection that turns an iPad or iPhone into a seamless extension of your Windows computer, regardless of the surrounding Wi-Fi environment."

This powerful technology is housed within a distinct astronaut figurine design, symbolizing the freedom to seamlessly shuttle across different device ecosystems. Its compact and charming design makes the JUAW22 an easily portable companion for professionals on the go.

Three Pillars of the CrossLink Experience

Many working professionals need to balance a Windows laptop from work with personal devices that use other operating systems. The JUAW22 delivers three distinct advantages to multi-device users to make their life simpler:

Wireless Second Screen

Turn your mobile device into a cable-free second display for your Windows computer. Whether you need to extend your workspace for better productivity or mirror your screen for a presentation, JUAW22 provides a smooth, low-latency visual experience.

Instant Sharing

Effortlessly share files, photos, and clipboards between your Windows computer and mobile devices. By creating a direct connection, it allows for secure, high-speed transfers without relying on cloud services or Wi-Fi network.

Unified Control

Use a single mouse and keyboard to seamlessly control both your computer and phone/tablet. Navigate across devices as if they were one, making it easy to type messages on your mobile device or streamline your workflow for convenient multitasking across multiple devices.

Built for Any Workflow

Tailored for Windows users who rely on their iPhone or iPad, the JUAW22 streamlines the multi-device experience. It combines simplicity with high-speed file transfers, making it an indispensable tool for hybrid work, business presentations, creative production, and education. The JUAW22 ensures your cross-platform setup is always connected and ready to perform, even in environments with no internet access.

Availability

Following its debut at CES 2026, the JUAW22 CrossLink Wireless will be available for purchase on Amazon US shortly (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G2X3ZF3K). Availability on j5create.com and other regional Amazon marketplaces will follow.

j5create at CES

For firsthand experiences of j5create's latest innovations, including the AERO DROP CrossLink Wireless Dongle, visitors to CES 2026 are invited to visit j5create's booth from January 6-9 (Stand No. 30011, Las Vegas Convention Center-South Hall 1).

About j5create

j5create is a global leader in high-tech computer and mobile accessories, including docking stations, display adapters, monitor stands, networking, USB™ hubs, chargers, cables, video capture, webcams, wireless display, and enterprise and education solutions. We strive to create products that help improve people's everyday lives and turn to technological innovation to find solutions for day-to-day issues.

With four main offices in countries around the globe, our goal is to provide products that empower people from all over the world - from individuals and IT professionals to digital nomads and entrepreneurs - to utilize their computers to their fullest potential and create an impactful experience.

SOURCE j5create