JA New York Honors Gavin O'Connor, COO and CFO of Point72; Kim Kaupe, Co-Founder and CEO of The Superfan Company; and Yonkers Teen at Annual Gala

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, November 19, more than 400 business leaders and professionals gathered at the Junior Achievement of New York Leadership Awards Gala at Gotham Hall to celebrate three distinguished honorees and to raise funds to support the delivery of financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness programs.

The evening's event raised a record-breaking $830,000 to support Junior Achievement programs across New York City, Long Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley.

The Leadership Award is presented each year to a champion of Junior Achievement's efforts across the Greater New York area. This year's honoree was Gavin O'Connor, COO and CFO of Point72 and immediate Past Chair of the JA New York Board of Directors. Gavin has served on the JA New York Board of Directors for 10 years and led the organization through its most successful period of growth and impact.

Kim Kaupe, Co-founder and CEO of The Superfan Company, was given the EY Young Innovator of the Year Award for her dedication to New York's entrepreneurship community and fostering entrepreneurial thinking in New York City's youth. Kim, a Junior Achievement alumna, is an inspiring thought-leader, successful entrepreneur, and committed social activist.

The Manuel H. and Claire Barron Student of the Year Scholarship Award was presented to Allenia Robinson, a senior at Lincoln High School in Yonkers. This scholarship is awarded each year to a high performing JA student in support of their post-secondary education. The Student of the Year Scholarship honoree is an active and self-directed learner in Junior Achievement programs. Applicants go through a rigorous and competitive selection process to win the award.

Allenia plans to become a leader in business and marketing. At the Gala, Allenia stated, "As Student of the Year, I stand here today confident in my future and the plans I will make. I'll make mistakes, but because of Junior Achievement, I have the tools I need to build and follow my own path."

ABOUT JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT OF NEW YORK

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,600 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA New York delivers more than 102,000 student experiences per year to 330 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

CONTACT: Stephanie Zlotnick

Phone: 212-907-0050 ext. 146

Email: szlotnick@jany.org

SOURCE Junior Achievement of New York, Inc.

Related Links

www.jany.org

