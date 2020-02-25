JA New York Partners Honored By Junior Achievement With A U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA® (JA) today announced that it will honor several of Junior Achievement of New York's corporate partners with Gold, Silver, and Bronze level 2018-2019 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award for providing at least 15,000, 10,000, 5,000 volunteer hours respectively to local Junior Achievement offices during the 2018-2019 school year. The U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award will be presented to 49 organizations at an awards ceremony and celebration event the New York Academy of Sciences during the JA Volunteer Summit, supported by American Express, on March 17, 2020 in New York, NY.

In 2003, President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

"Junior Achievement volunteers are important mentors for young people, bringing our programs to life. JA volunteers share their experiences and skills with students while delivering our programs, teaching them how to manage their money, succeed in the workforce, or start a business that creates jobs and grows the economy. JA's volunteers are critical to our organization's success and are a vital part of our mission," said Joseph Peri, President & CEO of JA New York.

"Junior Achievement volunteers help build communities by empowering the next generation's success," said Keith Pinniger, JA New York Board Chair and Managing Director of Citigroup. "JA could not exist without the dedication of its volunteers. We are grateful for this opportunity to recognize their invaluable support."

Junior Achievement's kindergarten through high school programs are delivered across the country by a network of more than 247,000 volunteers, including 7,600 in the New York Metro area. JA programs provide innovative, hands-on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy education to more than 102,000 students in the NYC, Long Island, and Lower Hudson Valley each year.

Partners of Junior Achievement of New York headquartered in New York City to be honored include: Accenture; American Express; Barclays; Citi; Deloitte; Ernst & Young LLP; Goldman Sachs; HSBC; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; KPMG LLP; Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.; MetLife; MUFG; PwC LLP. The complete list of recipients can be found here.

About Junior Achievement of New York

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 7,600 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA New York delivers more than 102,000 student experiences per year to 330 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. Visit www.jany.org for more information.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 4.7 million students per year in 107 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

