Ja Rule Talks Fyre Festival And New Venture At The 2019 AdApted Digital Media Summit

Ja wanted to clarify that his primary role in "the greatest party that never happened" was coming up with the concept. "I've met lots of people in my life that I've given ideas to and they've said, 'These are amazing ideas Ja, I can raise money, we can do this, we can do that'—never happens. When I met Billy, he was the first dude who I gave these ideas and visions to that actually started raising the money."

Though Billy McFarland was the one who broke the law by lying to investors, Ja does feel a sense of responsibility for the festival's failure. "Twenty-something million dollars was spent to try to put on this festival. There's a lot of money out there that went into a lot of different hands, so of course there's other people to point fingers at, but I don't like to do that," he said. "For me, I have to say I should have been more on top of it, I should have been more hands-on."

Ja also discussed the festival's famous marketing strategies, from the orange tile that started it all to the $250,000 tweet by Kendall Jenner. "What I want people to get from Fyre is to learn," he explained. "I learned big time from Fyre what not to do going into my next business ventures, what good things to do going into my next business ventures—because not everything that we did was bad, there were some great things on the marketing side."

Ja Rule also talked about his new platform, Iconn, and how it's different from the Fyre app. "… Any type of talent—from artists to models to athletes to speakers to influencers—they can go on my platform and monetize their brand. And brands can also go there and monetize the talent," he explained.

