JA Solar and Ralco Energy Complete Installation of Anami PV Plant of Marom Energy

News provided by

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

31 Aug, 2023, 03:39 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel is located on the Mediterranean coast and has abundant light resources, making it an ideal location for solar power generation. Since entering the Israeli market, JA Solar has gained high recognition in the Israeli PV market with its industry-leading technological capabilities. By the end of 2022, JA Solar's market share in Israel is around 25%.

Continue Reading
JA Solar and Ralco Energy Complete Installation of Anami PV Plant of Marom Energy
JA Solar and Ralco Energy Complete Installation of Anami PV Plant of Marom Energy

The Anami PV plant, a pioneering project on privately owned land in Abu Kurniat in southern Israel developed by Marom Energy, has been successfully connected to the grid with all 13.06MW of high-efficiency modules supplied by JA Solar. The project not only provides a source of income for the landowner but also offers new employment opportunities for the local community, making it a landmark PV project in Israel.

As JA Solar's partner in Israel for the past 10 years, Ralco Energy has provided full services for the Anami PV project and support logistically and technically as pre&after sale service with local full package support. Meanwhile, JA Solar's products, with high efficiency, high power, high generating capacity, and high reliability, have ensured the long-term stable operation of the Anami PV plant.

JA Solar's high-efficiency products have been widely used in more and more projects around the world and have won customers' trust with the addition of its excellent services. In the future, JA Solar will continue to give full play to its product and technology advantages to deliver green power around the world and contribute to global sustainable development.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

JA Solar fornece módulos para o primeiro projeto conectado à rede de tipo N da Coreia do Sul

JA Solar fornisce moduli per il primo progetto di tipo n collegato alla rete della Corea del Sud

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.