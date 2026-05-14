JA Uniforms Receives NAUMD Image of the Year Award for Luxury Resort Uniform Program

MIAMI, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Uniforms, a privately held designer, manufacturer and purveyor of hospitality uniforms, was recognized by the uniform industry's leading trade organization this month with a prestigious Image of the Year Award.

This marks JA Uniforms' fifth Image of the Year Award over the past decade.

The benchmark-setting family-owned company was among a carefully chosen group of industry leaders lauded at the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors' (NAUMD) annual convention in Boston.

The NAUMD Image of the Year Award pays tribute to JA Uniforms' workwear program for the Four Seasons Resort Nevis.

"This program by JA Uniforms is a strong example of how uniforms continue to evolve through a clear understanding of end-user needs and environments," remarked NAUMD Executive Director Rick Levine.

The uniform program drew inspiration from the resort's lush, tropical environment and its modern embodiment of the Caribbean's spirit, noted JA Uniforms founder Alex Arencibia.

"We are honored to be recognized by NAUMD," said Arencibia.

Media Contact:

Carmenchu Dominicis: 305.234.1234

SOURCE J.A. Uniforms