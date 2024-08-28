JA Worldwide Inducts 2024 Laureates into the Global Business Hall of Fame

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Business Hall of Fame, presented by JA Worldwide, features entrepreneurs and business leaders spanning the last two centuries. From the inventor of blue jeans to the co-founder of one of the world's leading biotech companies, visitors to our digital showcase find inspiring influencers to kindle their entrepreneurial spirit.

About the Global Business Hall of Fame

The Global Business Hall of Fame inspires young people through stories and achievements of laureates who not only reflect JA's global reach, a wide range of industries and sectors, and diversity that reflects the students we serve, but who also act as a global force for good. Nominees for new laureates are grouped into two categories:

Leader: An executive-level professional who has led ventures with a large scope of responsibility, resources, and talent, and whose contributions have advanced the landscape of business, with a focus on improving lives. The Leader is a role model who exhibits social values, inclusivity, and a global point of view.





An executive-level professional who has led ventures with a large scope of responsibility, resources, and talent, and whose contributions have advanced the landscape of business, with a focus on improving lives. The Leader is a role model who exhibits social values, inclusivity, and a global point of view. Innovator: Under 40 years of age, entrepreneurial in spirit, and community focused, the Innovator is changing the landscape globally or has recently emerged on the global stage. The Innovator is an inspiration, full of energy, passionate about work, courageous, and a promoter of change and innovation on behalf of the global good.

Each of our new laureates joins an immersive, digital exhibit that—thanks to the support of Delta Air Lines, the Technology Sponsor for the Global Business Hall of Fame—looks and feels like a hall-of-fame exhibition.

The Global Business Hall of Fame 2024 Laureates

We're pleased to announce our 2024 Laureates:

Odunayo Eweniyi (Innovator/ Nigeria ): Odunayo Eweniyi is a Nigerian business executive and activist. This inspiring co-founder of PiggyVest, Feminist Coalition, and FirstCheck Africa is one of the continent's preeminent feminist entrepreneurs.





Odunayo Eweniyi is a Nigerian business executive and activist. This inspiring co-founder of PiggyVest, Feminist Coalition, and FirstCheck Africa is one of the continent's preeminent feminist entrepreneurs. Daniel Gómez Íñiguez (Innovator/ Mexico ): Daniel Gómez Íñiguez co-founded his first company when he was only 16 years old, quickly establishing himself as one of the leaders in biodiesel production technology. Currently, Daniel leads ANAPANA, a company that aims to set the standard for continuous air quality monitoring in enclosed spaces and its purification, impacting millions and making us aware of the air we breathe.





Daniel Gómez Íñiguez co-founded his first company when he was only 16 years old, quickly establishing himself as one of the leaders in biodiesel production technology. Currently, Daniel leads ANAPANA, a company that aims to set the standard for continuous air quality monitoring in enclosed spaces and its purification, impacting millions and making us aware of the air we breathe. Roshni Nadar Malhotra (Leader/ India ): Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the Chairperson of HCLTech, a leading global technology company with a market capitalization of US$51 billion , and the first woman to lead a listed IT company in India . She has been consistently listed among Forbes "World's 100 Most Powerful Women."





is the Chairperson of HCLTech, a leading global technology company with a market capitalization of , and the first woman to lead a listed IT company in . She has been consistently listed among "World's 100 Most Powerful Women." Jorge Gerdau Johannpeter (Leader/ Brazil ): Dr. Jorge Gerdau Johannpeter is a prominent Brazilian businessman known for his leadership in the steel industry. Under his leadership, Gerdau Group expanded significantly, becoming a leading global steel producer.

The Global Business Hall of Fame nomination process engages diverse stakeholders around the world and ensures protocols designed by PwC, the Global Process Integrity Partner of the Global Business Hall of Fame, are followed. PwC also oversees JA Worldwide's processes for entry evaluation, manages the committee selection of finalists, and provides a platform for the Voting Jury.

About JA Worldwide

As one of the world's largest and most-impactful youth-serving NGOs, JA Worldwide delivers hands on, immersive learning in entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial health. Delivering more than 17 million student experiences each year—in partnership with 375,000 business volunteers and 300,000 teachers—JA Worldwide is one of few organizations with the scale, experience, and passion to build a brighter future for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders. Visit us at jaworldwide.org.

Contact

Tere Stouffer

Chief Marketing Officer

JA Worldwide

+1-212-641-0747

[email protected]

SOURCE JA Worldwide