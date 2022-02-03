JA Worldwide Nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize; Junior Achievement USA Celebrates this Prestigious Honor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Junior Achievement USA announced that JA Worldwide, which represents all Junior Achievement organizations globally, has been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. A member of the global JA network, Junior Achievement USA has been serving young people in the United States since 1919, equipping them with the skillset and mindset to create sustainable businesses, find meaningful employment, and build thriving communities.

Nominations may be received only from heads of state and certain elected officials, university professors in selected fields, past Nobel laureates, and a few other notable individuals. Although the identity of each nominee officially remains anonymous for 50 years, JA Worldwide received permission to share that JA was nominated by a distinguished Professor of Law and International Affairs who was impressed by our global reach, our success in delivering economic empowerment to youth at scale, and our ability to find unity in diversity. For centuries, unemployment and poverty have led to political instability, violence, and war. By economically empowering youth on all continents, JA serves a conduit for peace.

Asheesh Advani, CEO of JA Worldwide, shared his perspective in response to the nomination: "Peace is only possible when youth in all countries and regions have economic empowerment. JA Worldwide is honored to receive this nomination and will continue our work to enable all young people to have the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities. Our primary hope for solving the world's most complex problems rests in the young people of today who will be the leaders of tomorrow."

"Peace and prosperity go hand-in-hand," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "It's difficult to have one without the other. Junior Achievement's focus on economic empowerment through education lifts individuals, families, and communities, which brings people together. We are honored that these efforts are being recognized with such a prestigious nomination."

Although all other Nobel prizes are awarded in Sweden, the Nobel Peace Prize is selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, assisted by the Norwegian Nobel Institute, which acts as its secretariat. Grete Nykkelmo, CEO of JA Norway (Ungt Entreprenørskap), responded to the news in this way: "We are delighted to share in this recognition as a proud member of the JA Worldwide network. Our unique blend of entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work readiness enables us to impact individuals, communities, and society. Peace is achieved when young people have economic opportunity, and we are honored that JA has been recognized alongside other nominees that are striving for a more peaceful world."

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 2.5 million students per year in 103 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About JA Worldwide

As one of the world's largest youth-serving NGOs, JA Worldwide prepares young people for employment and entrepreneurship. For over 100 years, JA has delivered hands-on, experiential learning in work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. Each year, our network of over 590,000 volunteers and teachers serves more than 10 million students in over 100 countries. Visit jaworldwide.org.

