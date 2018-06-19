Jaanuu Expands Into Men's Medical Apparel With The Debut Of Two New Coveted Collections

The collections are meticulously designed to meet the unique needs of men in the medical field. Inspired by professional and athletic design aesthetics, both collections offer a quantum leap in scrubs style, with nearly a half-dozen colorways in black, estate navy blue, graphite, ceil blue, and royal blue.

The Dempsey Collection puts professionalism first with crisp, classic and comfortable styles that ensure men in the medical field are always perfectly presented. The collection includes collared scrub shirts, as well as the first plaid yarn-dyed scrub top, representing new industry milestones for the working man. The Dempsey Collection launches with four scrub shirts (Classic Shirt, Polo Top, Refined V-Neck, and Classic Plaid Shirt ) and two scrub pants (Slim Drawstring and Tailored Cargo Pant), with tops from $49-$54 and pants at $59.

The Kent Collection offers a sportier take on scrubs, long on comfort, with activewear flexibility and built to last. Bringing athletic styles to medical wear, the Kent Collection debuts with two scrub shirts (V-Neck Raglan Top, Crew Neck Raglan Top) and two scrub pants (Jogger Pant, Straight Leg Utility Cargo Pant), with tops from $44-$47 and pants at $54.

The initial collections for men are both constructed from the company's groundbreaking new 5280Flex™ four-way stretch fabric. High-performance and cationic dyed, 5280Flex™ is made to move freely, breathe easily and wick moisture away from the body. An antimicrobial finish keeps you protected, while durable anti-fade and anti-wrinkle properties keep you perfectly presented day after day. Finished with a unique heathered effect, this groundbreaking fabric is guaranteed to look just as good as it feels. 5280Flex™ adds to Jaanuu's suite of innovative, proprietary fabrics including the recently launched ForminaFlex™, an elegant two-way stretch performance fabric with rayon-heavy composition, and PrimaDrape™, an exceptional four-way stretch material with a luxurious drape-like style.

"When I established Jaanuu in 2013 with my sister, Dr. Neela Sethi Young, it was her previous experience as a resident that recognized the need for tailored, high-performance scrubs to help women feel and give their best each day at work," said Shaan Sethi, Founder & CEO of Jaanuu. "Having become an undisputed leader in pushing the design-meets-function envelope of female scrubs, we wanted to provide a similar solution for men in the medical field, and we are excited to cross into a new era today with the launch of Jaanuu for men."

"We are proud to bring bespoke design and distinct silhouettes to medical apparel for men. Whether their professional area and personal style call for crisp and classic or flexible and athletic, we developed our Dempsey and Kent collections to meet diverse needs," stated Shireen Jamehdor, Design Director for Jaanuu. "Making this possible is our new trademarked 5280Flex™ fabric, which emerged from years of R&D, offering many of the same high-performance qualities as the fabrics of our world's most innovative apparel companies."

About Jaanuu

Launched in 2013, Jaanuu is the leader in contemporary medical workwear, runway-inspired scrubs, lab coats and footwear reflecting some of today's most popular fashion trends. Jaanuu transformed the market upon its launch in 2013 as a direct-to-consumer brand embracing the mission to help professional women look their best and feel confident. Along with its fashion-forward styles, Jaanuu is also distinguished by its proprietary fabrications ForminaFlex™, PrimaDrape™, PonteLux™ and 5280Flex™, which incorporate odor fighting, antimicrobial-finished fabric to restrict the growth of bacteria, and premium stretch fabric blends manufactured to stay soft and wrinkle resistant in harsh hospital conditions. Visit the website: www.jaanuu.com. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

