Jaanuu Taps Top-Level Nike Executives to Spearhead Global Expansion

As the company prepares to expand its footprint across the globe, Alder and Shepley will be responsible for accelerating Jaanuu's growth and bolstering a broader customer base. Jaanuu, which is aiming to build on its momentum from last year, saw its revenue triple from 2019 to 2020 and its apparel business more than double in revenue in 2021 to date. The company has raised $23 million from consumer-focused private equity firm Cult Capital, the Nordstrom family, Brian Lee of BAM Ventures, Ron Burkle and others.

Co-founded in 2013 by Dr. Neela Sethi Young and her brother, former private equity investor Shaan Sethi, Jaanuu is a physician-led brand that puts the well-being of healthcare professionals at the core of everything it does. Through science backed data, proprietary technologies and antimicrobial-finished fabrics, Jaanuu creates apparel and accessories that empower healthcare professionals to look and feel their best.

As for the new hires, Co-Founder and CEO Shaan Sethi said, "I am confident that Dan and Shep will accelerate and build upon our existing growth as we seek to expand Jaanuu's profile among a wider group of healthcare consumers. We are in a highly fragmented category that has been bought by consumers as a commodity for generations, and in order to build a preeminent brand like Nike, it starts with putting the right people in the right seats," stated Sethi. "Both Dan and Shep are unicorn brand marketers, people leaders and vehicles of culture change. We are excited to have them lead Jaanuu to the global iconic brand it can and will become."

Alder stated he was attracted to Jaanuu's focus on performance and authenticity, adding, "At Nike I have studied and witnessed firsthand the endless potential when a brand is directly connected to its consumer. Purpose-driven brands create enormous adoption and retention, and I look forward to partnering with Shaan, Dr. Neela and the team to create more precision around the brand expression while aggressively driving awareness across the globe."

Speaking to his appointment, Scott Shepley added, "Jaanuu is a purpose-driven business with a mission to allow consumers to achieve greatness by performing at one's best. At Nike we lived and breathed a similar challenger, "Just Do It" mindset. I look forward to bringing that same competitive spirit to Jaanuu as we continue to gain market share in a very high growth, digital-leaning category."

About Jaanuu

Jaanuu is a physician-led brand that designs innovative healthcare apparel to fuel the body and nourish the mind by incorporating sport, style and empowerment. Co-founded in 2013 by Dr. Neela Sethi Young and her brother and former private equity investor Shaan Sethi, the mission of Jaanuu is centered around achieving greatness in life, or "Jaan" in Hindi, through a mind-body connection. With a practicing Pediatrician at the helm, Jaanuu is deeply in tune with the challenging journey of a healthcare professional. Through science backed data, proprietary technologies and antimicrobial-finished fabrics, Jaanuu creates apparel and accessories that empower healthcare professionals to look and feel their best. For more information, visit www.jaanuu.com, and follow Jaanuu on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter @JaanuuByDrNeela.

