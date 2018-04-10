Jaanuu To Introduce The Most Advanced Fabrications In The Medical Apparel Space With Debut Of Spring Lifestyle Collection

In the lab and the factory, Jaanuu developed its new suite of innovative fabrics after listening to the needs of its customers. "We found that the Jaanuu woman wanted more diversity in our designs and our fabrics. In response, we assembled a prominent global fabric team from industry titans including Under Armour and DuPont. We've spent many months in the world's most preeminent mills to develop new trademarked fabrics that far surpass anything else in the medical apparel industry," said Shaan Sethi, Founder & CEO of Jaanuu.

Launching April 10 is ForminaFlex™, an elegant two-way stretch performance fabric with rayon-heavy composition. Infused with an antimicrobial finish, this supremely soft fabric has been reimagined from the ground up for a luxurious look and feel, combined with anti-fading, wrinkle resistance and advanced moisture wicking for supreme comfort. ForminaFlex™ will debut with the company's new Jolie collection, which is distinguished by Jaanuu's signature trim details and a forward color palette ($39-$49/piece).

To follow on April 24 is another next-level fabrication, PrimaDrape™. Advanced four-way stretchability facilitates exceptional movement, with a luxurious, drape-like property for the uniform wearing professional. Its ultra-soft texture is complemented by odor-fighting antimicrobial and moisture wicking properties along with superior wrinkle resistance and color retention. PrimaDrape will be launched with Jaanuu's new collection Hudson, featuring minimalist, clean silhouettes for the modern working professional ($49-$59/piece).

"In developing ForminaFlex™ and PrimaDrape™, we challenged ourselves to completely upend the expectations of medical professionals, delivering complex fabrications that have never been seen in the industry before – with exceptional runway-inspired properties, but also scientifically engineered to perform in medical and other settings with an unprecedented level of comfort and style," said Shireen Jamehdor, Design Director for Jaanuu.

Recognizing the R&D breakthroughs that Jaanuu has accomplished with both ForminaFlex™ and PrimaDrape™, Jaanuu investor Dan Nordstrom, CEO Emeritus of Outdoor Research and former CEO of Nordstrom.com, stated, "Jaanuu has joined performance leaders like Patagonia, Lululemon and Outdoor Research to introduce sophisticated textiles that merge fashion and function."

Launched in 2013, Jaanuu is the leader in contemporary medical workwear, runway-inspired scrubs, lab coats and footwear reflecting some of today's most popular fashion trends. Jaanuu transformed the market upon its launch in 2013 as a direct-to-consumer brand embracing the mission to help professional women look their best and feel confident. Along with its fashion-forward styles, Jaanuu is also distinguished by its proprietary fabrications ForminaFlex™, PrimaDrape™ and PonteLux™, which incorporate odor fighting, antimicrobial-finished fabric to restrict the growth of bacteria, and premium stretch fabric blends manufactured to stay soft and wrinkle resistant in harsh hospital conditions. Visit the website: www.jaanuu.com. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

