Jaanuu's New Classics Collection Is The Elevated Basics Every Medical Professional Needs In Their Scrub Closet

An all-inclusive collection designed for all body types, the Classics Collection offers a wider range of sizing options and combinations with sizes available in XXS – 3X, and additional pant inseam offerings of petite and tall for women and short and tall for men. In their marketing campaign for the new collection, Jaanuu also used real nurses and doctors with varying body types to model the different styles and offerings available.

Engineered with Jaanuu's proprietary ForminaFlex™, an ultra-soft stretch fabric with advanced fade and wrinkle resistance, and an antimicrobial finish, the Classics Collection provides unwavering comfort for those extra-long shifts. Utilizing key insights from Jaanuu's recent surveys of over thousands of medical professionals, along with in-depth ethnographic studies, the new line was also designed with multiple forms of pocket storage (layered and extra deep), as well as their key placement on the tops and pants to ensure maximum versatility and functionality.

The Classics Collection launches with an initial seven pieces for women (three tops, three pants, and one underscrub) and five pieces for men (two tops, two pants, and one underscrub) in seven colors: Black, Estate Navy Blue, Graphite, Royal Blue, Ceil Blue, White, and Wine. The women's line includes a Mock Wrap Neck Top ($32), Cinched V-Neck Top ($29), Relaxed V-Neck Top ($30), Straight Leg 4-Pocket Pant ($34), Drawstring 6-Pocket Pant ($36), Logo 3-Pocket Pant ($30) and an Underscrub ($24, available in Black and White only). The men's line includes a V-Neck Pocket Top ($29), V-Neck 3-Pocket Top ($32), Straight Leg Drawstring Pant ($36), Straight Leg Zip Pant ($38), and an Underscrub ($24, available in Black and White only).

"We received overwhelming feedback that our customers love how our fashion-forward looks have consistently pushed the medical apparel envelope, but we heard loud and clear that they also wanted an elevated basics line from Jaanuu," said Diana Krikelas, vice president of merchandising at Jaanuu. "The Classics Collection is our answer to this, all while staying true to what Jaanuu is known for: quality fabrics, flattering fits, and thoughtful details. We're especially excited to give men a wider breadth of new styles and colors, as well as extended sizes."

"Jaanuu continues to innovate and expand their marketplace with this new collection," said Dan Nordstrom, Jaanuu investor and former co-president of Nordstrom. "The Classics Collection is not only available at a more accessible price point, but they've also focused on the importance of size inclusivity. Jaanuu is relentlessly focused on offering higher performance products for all the professionals caring for patients throughout America today."

About Jaanuu

Launched in 2013, Jaanuu is the leader in contemporary medical workwear, runway-inspired scrubs, lab coats, and footwear reflecting some of today's most popular fashion trends. Jaanuu transformed the market upon its launch as a direct-to-consumer brand embracing the mission to help medical professionals look their best and feel confident. Along with its fashion-forward styles, Jaanuu is also distinguished by its proprietary fabrications ForminaFlex™, PrimaDrape™, PonteLux™, JeoFlex™, and 5280Flex™, which incorporate odor fighting, antimicrobial-finished fabric to restrict the growth of bacteria, and premium stretch fabric blends manufactured to stay soft and wrinkle resistant in harsh hospital conditions. Visit the website: www.jaanuu.com . Follow Jaanuu on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and Pinterest .

