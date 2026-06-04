Jabees Launches PEACE Duo: The Next Generation Pillow Speaker Designed for Better Nighttime Listening

HONG KONG, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jabees today announced the launch of PEACE Duo, the next generation of its innovative pillow speaker designed to help users enjoy audio comfortably in bed without earbuds, headphones, or disturbing a partner.

Built from years of customer feedback on the original PEACE Pillow Speaker, PEACE Duo introduces several meaningful improvements that enhance comfort, usability, and sound quality for nighttime listening.

Nancy enjoys a peaceful night's rest with PEACE Duo placed beneath her pillow. Nancy holds PEACE Duo, featuring its compact foldable design.

The original PEACE has been featured by major media outlets including Forbes, The Guardian, AppleInsider, New Atlas, Gizmodo, and Live Science, gaining recognition as a unique solution for people who enjoy listening to audiobooks, podcasts, meditation, sleep sounds, or music before falling asleep.

PEACE Duo builds on that foundation with five key upgrades:

Magnetic on/off design — simply separate the two speaker units to power on, with no buttons required.

True stereo split structure — two compact speakers provide clearer left/right audio separation and better sound coverage beneath the pillow.

Dedicated Bluetooth and Micro SD controls for easier operation.

Enhanced sound performance for clearer and more balanced nighttime listening.

Magnetic swappable faceplates, allowing users to personalize the device with custom designs, photos, or artwork.

Unlike traditional earbuds, PEACE Duo sits discreetly beneath the pillow, creating a private listening experience without pressure on the ears. The design is particularly appealing to side sleepers, light sleepers, people who share a bed, and anyone seeking a more comfortable way to enjoy audio at night.

"The original PEACE taught us a lot about how people actually use audio as part of their bedtime routine," said Louisa, Co-Founder of Jabees. "PEACE Duo is the result of listening to those users and refining every aspect of the experience."

As interest in sleep wellness, mindfulness, and digital well-being continues to grow, PEACE Duo offers a simple solution for creating a more relaxing nighttime routine.

Availability

PEACE is available at:

Media Kit:

https://media.jabees.com/peace-duo-under-pillow-speaker

Media Contact:

Journalists can request review samples or additional information by contacting: Louisa Cheng, +852 6336 7737, [email protected]

Website:

https://www.jabees.com

SOURCE Jabees