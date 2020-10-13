Jabra and HP collaborate on one-stop solution for meeting room needs in the 'new normal'

Modern day meeting room set up will be simplified as the Jabra x HP Elite Slice bundle brings together best-in-class meeting room technology so users don't have to manage multiple hardware and software components for collaboration needs.

Supporting modern day meeting needs

The bundle promises a huge step up for users, delivering the perfect solution for today's unique meeting room needs. Users can now enjoy on-demand calling, panoramic views, and flexible accessibility that allows you to easily add attendees, and share content with just one touch on the Center of Room Control.

Jabra PanaCast's 180 degree field of view allows for social distancing, even in smaller meeting rooms or collaboration spaces. PanaCast's Intelligent Zoom feature includes everyone in the conversation, zooming in automatically whenever meeting participants are present, without having to adjust the position of the camera or yourself.

The HP Elite Slice provides a strong centerpiece for modern conference rooms. The Center of Room Control console packs a punch with the capabilities of a powerful desktop processor in a small palm-sized device. Tying it all together through one-touch controls for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, it brings together a comprehensive bundle for both virtual and physical collaboration.

Stress-free set up

Video conferencing solution installation and maintenance can be an extensive and arduous task for IT teams. The time and effort spent in ensuring a manageable, premium video conferencing solution can hinder many IT teams from overhauling older legacy systems for modern solutions. Having one management system that can easily control, access and maintain the entire meeting room setup is important for today's businesses.

The Jabra x HP Elite Slice bundle was created with this in mind, to allow for easy set up in a matter of seconds and streamlined maintenance for both IT teams and users alike. The hardware solution boasts a singular console that ensures easy deployment, set up and management. With the plug-and-play ease of the bundle, users will no longer need IT support to use the meeting room setup, and IT teams will find that adopting a singular management system reduces the need for training – an overall win for business operations and productivity.

The Jabra x HP Elite Slice bundle is certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms, offering a consistent user experience and working seamlessly with existing conferencing solutions. Furthermore, IT teams can now easily manage the equipment and update systems remotely without having to be physically present in the room, eliminating challenges with social distancing.

"The launch of the Jabra x HP Elite Slice bundle comes at an exciting time for businesses worldwide as they are optimizing workspaces to the new normal of hybrid work, and provisioning safe and productive environments," said Aurangzeb Khan, SVP of Intelligent Vision Systems at Jabra. "We are thrilled to be working with HP to offer users a no-compromise, one-stop solution to meeting room setups. We are certain that the top-of-the-class products that make this bundle will help businesses take their conferencing and collaboration capabilities to new heights."

"Businesses are constantly looking for ways to simplify the video conference experience," said Loretta Li-Sevilla, Sr. Director Worldwide Office of the Future and Collaboration Business, HP. "Pairing our versatile meeting room system, HP Elite Slice, with the Jabra PanaCast for the Jabra x HP Elite Slice bundle, customers can improve productivity and collaboration in a seamless all-in-one, easily managed solution.".

Availability

The Jabra PanaCast and HP Elite Slice bundle will be available from mid-October with select distributors.

