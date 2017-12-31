Jabra Expands Line of Award-Winning Audio Solutions; Offers Virtual Tour of Jabra Sound Lab at CES 2018

Booth visitors at each event will be the first to see and experience Jabra's new line of headsets and earbuds engineered for the best voice and music experience. Drawing on the GN Group's long-standing audio, headset and hearing aid expertise, the new devices will provide users with superior sound quality for music, calls and interaction with voice assistants, along with a reliable Bluetooth® connection. With the forthcoming product additions, Jabra's solutions portfolio will offer headsets for every choice of wearing style, use case and price point.

Jabra will showcase its complete range of audio solutions, including headsets from GN Group, GN ReSound and BlueParrott, at the event. Jabra will also offer a sneak peek of the work that goes into bringing these audio innovations to life, including:

An exclusive virtual tour of the Jabra Sound Lab: Jabra will offer guests a virtual reality tour of its sound lab, which is located deep within Jabra's headquarters in Denmark and normally closed to the public. Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at the fascinating journey an audio device makes from idea to conception. Jabra is offering VIP access (no waiting) to journalists who would like to take the tour Interested parties should email JabraUS@teamlewis.com to secure their spot.

To set up a meeting with Jabra at CES, or to learn more about the company's new products that will be unveiled at the show, please email: JabraUS@teamlewis.com.

