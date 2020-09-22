Jabra Introduces New True Wireless Earbuds with ANC: Elite 85t Earbuds and ANC Upgrade for Elite 75t Range

New ANC headset with Jabra miniaturization for optimal fit

Fully adjustable digital ANC: adjust between full ANC, full transparency with HearThrough mode, and anywhere in between

Six microphones and wind protection for outstanding call clarity anywhere

Qi-certified for wireless charging

Elite 75t series with ANC as standard

ANC activated for existing users through free OTA (Over-the-air) update

Engineered on Qualcomm chipset to enable ANC on an existing true wireless model

Building on its legacy of industry-leading innovation, Jabra introduces Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to its award-winning compact true wireless portfolio with the all new Elite 85t and upgraded Elite 75t series. The ANC functionality is introduced with no compromises made on the earbuds' sleek design or optimal fit.

The new Elite 85t is engineered to defy the boundaries of how much noise can be removed in a set of true wireless earbuds. It features Jabra's most advanced and powerful ANC technology, while maintaining the size and signature design that looks and feels great to wear all day. With the Elite 85t, there are no compromises in the discreet design or comfort, the calls or music experience and the effectiveness of the ANC.

The updates to the Elite 75t series – Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t – will happen via a firmware update in the Sound+ app. Jabra is the first company to deliver ANC on an existing true wireless product line, creating one of the broadest true wireless ANC line-ups in the market based on the miniaturization standards users have come to expect from Jabra.

Elite 85t with Jabra Advanced ANC™

The newest addition to the Elite series, the Jabra Elite 85t, comes with Jabra Advanced ANC which delivers a level of noise-cancelling that goes one step further than Jabra's standard ANC offerings. The dual chipset in the earbuds delivers strong ANC capability as well as optimal sound processing. These are some of the smallest earbuds on the market that offer premium ANC to create a private, quiet space and deliver HearThrough to let the user hear their surroundings. Both features are fully adjustable with extra focus on natural sound performance and limited occlusion (blockage/closure) and are achieved via the semi-open design and multiple ANC microphones.

As more people than ever demand flexibility in taking calls, the new Jabra Elite 85t earbuds bring outstanding call quality for the user and the person on the other end, with the six-mic technology (three on each ear, two on the outside, one on the inside). Improved wind noise protection enables great calls anywhere. Microphones on the inside and outside of the earbuds are used to provide Jabra Advanced ANC, which allows for improved noise cancellation, filtering out more noise. The flexibility of the Jabra Advanced ANC goes beyond an on/off solution as it is adjustable with a dual slider from full ANC to full HearThrough, and anywhere in between, offering a more personalized experience that puts the user in control of their surroundings.

Semi-open design

The 12mm speakers allow the Jabra Elite 85t to produce a big sound and powerful bass, while still enhancing comfort and relieving ear pressure with its semi-open design. Jabra has also adapted the ear gels to an oval shape providing a better sealing in the ear. This means the tower of the Elite 85t does not sit as deeply within the ear, giving users a more comfortable earbud, while maintaining a very secure fit.

The Jabra Elite 85t provides up to 5.5 hours of listening with ANC on, which extends to 25 hours with the charging case with ANC on and 31 hours with ANC off.

"At Jabra we engineer products for purpose and today we are proud to show that our commitment to ANC is no exception," said René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra. "Users today are looking for great things in small packages, so we are thrilled to be offering our users best-in-class ANC in a very compact and sleek design. We are also excited to take our current users on the ANC journey with us with a free upgrade to their existing Elite 75t products – leading the charge as the first global brand to execute this over-the-air update."

Elite 75t with ANC as standard

The award-winning Elite 75t series, both Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t, will now feature ANC. They offer the same great calls, sound and fit, now with the addition of Jabra's standard ANC solution, applying to music and media playback. This free upgrade is being made available to users through Jabra's engineering on Qualcomm technology. Taking advantage of the superior digital audio processor already available in the Elite 75t series and leading ANC know-how, Jabra has been able to deploy ANC in the existing product line.

The Jabra Elite 75t series will also be available to purchase with ANC as standard from October 2020. This means that both those who have an Elite 75t or Elite Active 75t product, or are in the market for one, can experience Jabra's standard level of ANC; ensuring noise cancellation on lower frequencies.

The ANC-enabled models will also continue to have IP55/IP57 rated durability, and a two-year warranty. With ANC on, battery will be 5.5 hrs on a single charge (24 hrs in total with charging case), and with ANC off it will be the existing 7.5 hrs and 28 hrs in total. The addition of ANC as standard adds no additional cost to the earbuds.

"Our latest consumer research, showed that 71% of consumers are interested in ANC as a feature for their true wireless earbuds," said James Chapman, vice president and general manager, Voice, Music and Wearables, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. "We are excited to see Jabra take advantage of our flexible low-power Bluetooth Audio SoC to add this latest must-have feature to the Elite 75t."

Jabra Elite 85t key features and specifications:

Compact design and oval silicon EarGels™ for a secure seal and comfortable fit

Dedicated ANC chip which is more efficient in removing surrounding noise

6-microphone call technology and wind protection for superior calls every time

4-microphone ANC using mics on the inside and the outside of the earbuds

12mm speakers for big sound and powerful bass

Semi-open design with natural hear through

Adjustable ANC with dual sliders from full ANC to full HearThrough

IPX4-rated durability and 2-year warranty* against dust and water

Up to 5.5 hours battery on a single charge and up to 25 with the charging case with ANC on, 7 hours battery on a single charge and 31 hours with ANC off

Qi-certified for wireless charging, and compatible with all Qi-certified chargers

Customizable equalizer in the Sound+ App makes the music sound even better

Voice assistant enabled – works with Alexa, Siri® and Google Assistant™

'MyControls' to define button settings and Jabra MySound for individualized sound

Jabra Elite 85t pricing and availability

Jabra Elite 85t will be available for pre-order at Jabra.com, Amazon and Best Buy in October 2020 and for sale online and in stores November 2020, MSRP $229. The earbuds will be available in Titanium/Black November 2020, and Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, Black and Grey January 2021.

Find out more at www.jabra.com/elite85t

*Registration required with the Jabra Sound+ App

