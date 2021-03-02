Jabra Launches Evolve2 30 Headset for Remote Work Productivity

Productivity woes under the new normal The new normal has created the need for a hybrid approach to work, where flexibility between remote working and being office-based is a key priority. Virtual collaboration has grown from 14% in 2019, to 77% in 2020 3 . Meanwhile, productivity is still a big challenge for businesses, as complexity of work increases exponentially, but average productivity rates diminish by the day 1 . Headsets are playing a crucial role in the flexible revolution of the workplace and Jabra's Evolve2 30 fulfills this with an affordable yet premium quality headset.

Seamless collaboration and instant concentration

The Jabra Evolve2 30 is perfectly suited for the modern flexible worker – users who spend a majority of their day at their desk, in a noisy office setting or at home. Collaboration and concentration continue to be the two key pillars of effective work – no matter where that may be.

The 2-microphone call technology of the Evolve2 30 can clearly capture your voice so you can participate in calls and online meetings from anywhere, while also meeting Open Office requirements. With 28mm speakers and an advanced digital chipset, you can enjoy great audio quality too, for both calls and media playback. The Evolve2 30 is also available in a Microsoft Teams certified variant, which comes with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button so you can jump in and out of virtual meetings with just one touch, while the boom arm allows you to easily mute and unmute yourself in an instant.

Taking collaboration one step further, the Jabra Evolve2 30 meets the Microsoft Open Office requirements – which is a strict test of how effective a headset microphone is at suppressing surrounding noise and office talk – making sure that the device is suited for any environment. The easy plug-and-play feature means users are able to seamlessly connect to all devices through the USB A or C plug, for maximum collaboration.

The Evolve2 30 is also specifically engineered to deliver portable concentration anywhere with the angled earcup design developed to block out background noise. The single-sided busylight within turns on automatically when you're on a call but can also be turned on manually to signal "do-not-disturb" to those around you.

Reliable all-day comfort

The discomfort from prolonged headset wearing can be a huge hindrance to productivity. The Jabra Evolve2 30 is ergonomically designed to support prolonged wear, and to exert evenly distributed pressure. It's built with premium soft memory foam ear cushions that mold to your ear's natural contours and ease the weight of the headset on users' heads, offering ideal comfort all day long.

The super lightweight Evolve2 30 is as durable as it is comfortable. Both the headband and slider of the Evolve2 30 are assembled with stainless steel, with a much higher degree of durability and flexibility compared to its predecessor, the Evolve 30. Hundreds of drop tests and boom-arm strength tests have been conducted to ensure the headset is able to stand the test of time even when used for long periods.

"Raising productivity levels is an ongoing uphill battle for every organization," said Holger Reisinger, SVP for Business Solutions at Jabra. "We are excited to be rolling out our latest product aimed at battling productivity distractions for those in the office, but also the flexible workers. We've designed the Jabra Evolve2 30 to be at an affordable price-point so every user can enjoy the benefits of experiencing premium collaboration, concentration and comfort while working. The Jabra Evolve2 30 truly embodies the motto that work is no longer somewhere you go, but something you do."

Key features and specifications:

Enhanced lightweight comfort: 4.4 ounces

2-microphone call technology and 28mm speakers, meeting Open Office requirements

UC and Microsoft Teams certified

Advanced chipset enables future firmware upgrades

Integrated busylight

Improved noise-isolating design

Reinforced steel headband & slider for increased durability

A dedicated Microsoft Teams button on Microsoft variant

Jabra Direct, Xpress

Sustainable packaging made of recyclable materials

Availability

The Jabra Evolve2 30 will be available from March 2021 in selected retailers. The Evolve2 30 will be available in Black.

Evolve2 30 STEREO MSRP $99

Evolve2 30 MONO MSRP $89

