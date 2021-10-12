Jabra launches Evolve2 75 headset to re-energize hybrid working

According to Jabra's latest hybrid work report, 85% of workers said that being confident in their audio, video and connectivity allows them to excel at work 2 . With that in mind, the new Evolve2 75 aims to be the flexibility hero, with comfort, concentration, collaboration and insight at its core. These pose the biggest challenges for organizations whose employees work in various locations, so Jabra has packed the Evolve2 75 with new features that push sound quality and comfort even further. Maximizing flexibility and increasing concentration, the Evolve2 75 delivers crystal-clear calls and pitch-perfect music in any surrounding.

Jabra has engineered a superior ergonomic fit for the ear cups, reimagining the leatherette dual cushion design to improve ventilation and reduce ear pressure. In turn, this optimizes the curvature and padding of the headband to ensure this headset stays securely in place. Not only does this avoid discomfort, but it dramatically improves the overall active noise cancellation performance for maximized comfort without compromising on sound.

A Jabra Evolve First

The Evolve2 75 is the first of Jabra's Evolve headsets to include fully adjustable Jabra Advanced Active Noise CancellationTM (ANC), so you can pick and choose how much (or how little) of your surroundings you hear. A 'HearThrough' button allows for tuning back the sounds around you when you need to without having to take the headset off. With customizable settings like MySound (for the Sound+ mobile app), music optimization for personalized hearing profiles and Equalizer adjustment (available through the Sound+ app plus Jabra Direct on mobiles and PCs) the Evolve2 75 suits changing needs.

Greater Sound and Flexibility

This new headset's mute and auto-answer-enabled microphone boom arm is 33 percent shorter than on the previous Evolve 75 design, giving users even greater flexibility and better-sounding audio. The arm is also intended to meet Microsoft's stringent Open Office requirements when flipped down in Performance mode. It effectively cuts out ambient sound in open-plan offices and loud, busy indoor areas. The headset also has a discreet mode feature, allowing wearers to easily fold away the boom arm for quality calls on-the-go.

The headset's 8-microphone technology works with Jabra's revolutionary triple chipset-powered algorithm to distinguish between your voice and the noise around you for the sharpest-sounding calls yet. The Evolve2 75 also includes a 'busylight' with increased 360º visibility for when total focus is needed.

Data-Capturing Capabilities

Finally, Jabra has added extra benefits to the latest headset, making it easier to go anywhere and stay connected. Optimized for all leading Unified Communications platforms, the Evolve2 75 connects colleagues on whichever platform they prefer. The headset also offers data-capturing capabilities so IT departments can make more informed decisions and troubleshoot any issues before they become a problem.

Jabra Xpress software also makes it easy to oversee the deployment, update firmware and manage settings remotely. Up to 100 feet (30 meters) of robust wireless range and dual connectivity to computers and mobile devices gives the Evolve2 75 extra flexibility, promising increased freedom to walk and talk without affecting call quality. With the Evolve2 75's extended battery life, charge-and-talk technology and new fast-charging capabilities, making as many calls as needed from any location has never been easier.

Holger Reisinger, SVP for Enterprise Solutions at Jabra, said, "Our goal for every addition to the Evolve Series is not to simply create a new headset, but to set a new standard. That's why we look at all aspects of the product during development to ensure the best audio experience imaginable. With the combination of our ground-breaking new dual-foam technology, an improved headband and a revolutionary new 'comfort pattern' design, the Jabra Evolve2 75 provides incredible noise isolation and comfort for an all-around improved audio experience that feels as good as it sounds."

Key Features and Specifications

26% more noise cancellation than Evolve 75 through adjustable Jabra advanced ANC, dedicated chipset and Jabra's new dual-foam technology

Premium open office microphones with a 33% shorter hide-away microphone boom arm than Evolve 75

Eight microphone technology

Superior quality calls

High-quality audio with the boom arm retracted in discreet mode or when fully down in performance mode. Optimized for a flexible work-life

Certified for all major UC platforms

Up to 30m /100 ft wireless range

/100 ft wireless range Connect two devices with dual connectivity

Dedicated Teams button (on MS Teams variant)

Integrated 360° busylight

Up to 36h MusicTime, 24h TalkTime (without ANC and Busylight); 33% more TalkTime than Evolve75

Powerful music w/ 40mm speakers & AAC codecs

Device management with Jabra Direct and Xpress

Personalization with Jabra Sound+ and Jabra Direct

Google fast pair (Android Only)

The Evolve2 75 will be available starting October 15th at selected retailers at an MSRP of $349.

For more information about the new Evolve2 75, please visit: www.jabra.com/evolve.

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within the GN Group. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration that help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs 6,500 people and in 2020 reported annual revenue of DKK 13.4bn. The Jabra brand accounts for approx. DKK 8.7bn and employs 1,900 people. GN makes life sound better and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com

© 2021 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

1 The Jabra Hybrid Ways of Working 2021 Global Report

2 The Jabra Hybrid Ways of Working 2021 Global Report

SOURCE Jabra

Related Links

https://www.jabra.com/

