Kelly is an industry veteran with more than 20+ years of IT Channel market experience and joined Jabra in 2016 from OKI Data and Ingram Micro where she held several senior leadership positions, developed strong insights to channel structures and strategies in the U.S. and generated hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue. Throughout her career she has maintained a successful track record of tackling new challenges, including co-launching the Jabra Women's Network earlier this year.

Most Recently, Kelly served as Vice President of Distribution for Jabra, where she helped strengthen the distributor and channel partner ecosystem. As a member of the NA leadership team, she delivered a formidable contribution to the success of Jabra's overarching business strategy.

"Our market strategy has proven to be extraordinarily successful across the last few years, launching Jabra to the title of leading supplier of Unified Communications Headsets worldwide. The appointment of Kelly Nagel to this top leadership position will continue our ambitious expansion in this space," said René Svendsen-Tune, CEO of Jabra.

The previous President of Business Solutions, Paul Hamnett, who joined Jabra in 2015, has decided to relocate back to his native U.K. with his family and will voluntarily vacate his post after a very successful tenure. His strong leadership and unparalleled business acumen were mission critical to Jabra's achievement of double-digit growth in a very competitive industry. Paul will remain in the GN Group based in Europe.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jabra-names-kelly-nagel-gm-for-jabra-north-america-na-300654363.html

SOURCE Jabra

Related Links

http://www.jabra.com

