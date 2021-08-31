Jabra reinvents true wireless technology with a new era of Elite earbuds

The additions include the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, a revolutionary product featuring Jabra MultiSensor Voice™ technology and offering best-in-class call performance. Jabra is also releasing the Elite 7 Active with new ground-breaking ShakeGrip™ coating, perfect for active lifestyles. The third addition to the line is the Jabra Elite 3, which brings fantastic sound while on-the-go to a broader audience than ever before. This redefined Elite range signifies the latest breakthrough in true wireless technology. Each product is specifically engineered to reinvent the true wireless experience, introducing new and unique technologies optimized for specific uses in a sleek and modern design.

As one of the first companies to introduce true wireless technology, Jabra has taken six generations worth of learnings and has reinvented true wireless to better fit the needs of the millions of true wireless users today. The new Elite range is tailored for specific use scenarios. Jabra's new Pro category is designed for those who want the best of the best for calls and music, allowing users to experience true wireless without limits. Jabra's Active category is tailored for sports and active lifestyles, with earbuds that are specifically engineered to stay put when you sweat. Finally, Elite 3 makes up part of Jabra's core category, a new standard for entry-level, on-the-go sound.

Jabra MultiSensor Voice™

The introduction of Jabra's innovative MultiSensor Voice™ technology for the Elite 7 Pro delivers ultimate call clarity, even in the noisiest places. More people are connecting through voice: Voice calling increased year-over-year in 2021, and is the number two use case after music**. Jabra MultiSensor Voice™ combines a bone conduction sensor, four microphones and algorithms to ensure crystal clear calls. Jabra's expertise in developing intelligent algorithms has resulted in one of the first consumer earbuds leveraging this hybrid technology.

A cutting-edge voice pick-up (VPU) sensor in both earbuds makes Jabra MultiSensor Voice™ so effective. The intelligent algorithms constantly analyze the types of noise picked up by the built-in microphones; for example, they automatically activate the VPU sensor when wind noise is detected. Bone conduction technology is used to transmit voice via jawbone vibrations. The intelligent algorithm then uses the best combination of the bone conduction sensor and microphones to transmit the best call clarity.

In addition, adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) creates a fully immersive experience. Sound can be personalized even further by creating an audio profile with Jabra MySound technology and using HearThrough – a technology that allows the user to define exactly how much outside noise they want to let in.

The Elite 7 Pro earbuds are 16 percent smaller than the hugely popular Jabra Elite 75t, Jabra's smallest earbuds to-date. By leveraging Jabra's 62,000 unique ear scans, the company was able to create a map of the average human ear and use the insights to completely redesign the earbud. Followed up by excessive testing, Jabra has produced earbuds that offer exceptional sound quality and optimized comfort.

The all-encompassing earbuds come with nine hours of non-stop play time with ANC and 35 hours with the charging case. Fast charging delivers 1.2 hrs of power in just 5 minutes. The Elite 7 Pro comes with Alexa built-in, as well as Siri and Assistant* (*Android only).



Jabra ShakeGrip™ technology

The Jabra Elite 7 Active is specifically engineered for users looking for the best solution for an active lifestyle. Save for the MultiSensor Voice technology, the Active version delivers the same premium experience as the Elite 7 Pro. In addition, based on Jabra's unique understanding of the ear, the use of liquid silicone rubber, and a wing free design, the new Elite 7 Active with ShakeGrip coating is designed to give the ultimate fit whatever your movements, changing the way people work out. The microphone mesh removes wind from calls for users who engage in outdoor activities, while the performance-boosting audio ensures a powerful music experience during a workout.



Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 is the perfect choice for those seeking a rich sound, powerful bass and clear calls at a lower price point. After recognizing a gap in the market for a lower price earbud that still offers exceptional sound quality, Jabra used its years of experience to make great sound an option for everyone. The earbuds are engineered to bring music to life with 6mm speakers and deliver crystal clear calls with 4-microphone call technology, a class-leading music equalizer, the inclusion of Qualcomm aptX™ HD audio, and seven hours of battery life (28 hours including the charging case). The earbuds offer outstanding noise isolation and with HearThrough awareness, users can tap into the sounds of their surroundings. Elite 3 features an all-day comfortable and secure fit, sleek Danish design and is available in a new range of trending colors including Lilac, Light Beige, Dark Grey and Navy.

René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra said: "We are more connected than ever before. The world has also never been noisier, which requires innovative technology to ensure people have clear calls and a superior music experience. At Jabra, we use our many years of experience to push the boundaries of technology, with the launch of our Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active and Elite 3 earbuds as a result. The introduction of these new products signifies huge developments within the market, and we are excited to be at the forefront."

The Elite 3 will be available-for-purchase starting September 1st, while the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will be available on October 1st. All products will be available at selected retailers at:·

Elite 7 Pro: MSRP $199

Elite 7 Active: MSRP $179

Elite 3: MSRP $79

For more information, please visit www.jabra.com/elite.

