Jabra unveils new analytics partnerships for enhanced data-driven productivity

While organizations continue to make significant investment in new technologies, they are having little impact on productivity and customer satisfaction rates, which continue to stagnate across advanced economies. A key reason for the continued productivity problem is that many new business technologies lack embedded analytics, with only approximately one percent of data converted into useful insight.

To overcome this challenge, Jabra has opened up its software development kit (SDK) to external partners, allowing them to build Jabra data into their UC platforms and therefore provide detailed, real-time insight into factors affecting call quality. As a result, both end users and business management can make better-informed and faster decisions that have a direct impact on knowledge workers' effectiveness and productivity.

The new partnerships are the culmination of a strategic shift designed to increase emphasis on Jabra's "Customer-First" directive. This strategy focuses on developing partnerships that deliver proven solutions to the real challenges that businesses face today, such as stagnating productivity.

At Enterprise Connect, Jabra announces that UC monitoring experts AudioCodes and Nectar have joined the program, which enables them to incorporate data from Jabra headsets into their software. This allows IT managers to easily oversee and manage Jabra devices within their rapidly growing suites of UC monitoring systems. This is Jabra's latest wave of partnerships, following last year's announcement with Unify Square.

As a result, IT directors and other decision makers can now analyze the performance of every Jabra headset from a centralized location and quickly identify the root cause of poor call quality, whether due to a Wi-Fi router, UC infrastructure or the individual user's headset settings.

"Monitoring and troubleshooting UC problems is one of the biggest sources of pain for IT departments. It can take as long as 48 hours just to identify the real root cause of the issue," said Per Sundnaes, Senior Manager, Product Marketing at Jabra. "This adds significant cost, delays and frustration to already overworked IT departments. Meanwhile, poor call quality has a direct impact on knowledge worker productivity and customer satisfaction."

"By integrating advanced monitoring into the UC ecosystem, we are able to slash the time from hours and days to just a couple of minutes," continued Sundnæs. "Our partners' research highlights how problems with UC management and diagnostics is one of the main barriers to adoption. With these monitoring capabilities in place, however, adoption is predicted to jump by 30 percent, enabling more businesses to embrace significant productivity gains alongside new, more efficient ways of working."

Jabra's 'Customer-First' approach will continue to evolve, resulting in new solutions for a multitude of industry segments, knowledge worker and contact center applications. A key focus is expanding the data flow into Jabra's call-centric ecosystem, giving users and management instant and actionable insight into the quality of live customer calls – and their entire call operation – based on data from conversations and noise within the surrounding environment.

The new partnerships follow Jabra's recent announcement at AWS re:Invent regarding its new software application with Amazon Connect aimed at call center agents. The new application enhances the call experience with a user interface that displays several metrics affecting call quality, enabling agents to make instant changes to how they use their device for better conversations and call outcomes.

For further information on Jabra's software capabilities, please visit https://www.jabra.com/software-and-services

