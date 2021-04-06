Jabz Boxing Reveals a New Look

PHOENIX, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jabz Boxing just leveled up.

Continuing to elevate the fitness brand on the exercise scene, the refresh presents Jabz with a modernized look and revamped messaging. The boxing-inspired, full-body circuit style workout studio announced its rebranding today, coinciding with the launch of its new JabzBoxing.com website.

"Inside the four walls of our gyms, the soul…the spirit and vibe remain unchanged. This is the perfect time for us to present our brand in a bold, updated way that carries us into the future," said Danielle Scott, Jabz Boxing Brand President. "The new look and messaging help us signify we are stronger together, and that truly defines what the brand is and where it is headed."

Representing a new standard for group fitness brands, the new look initially is coming to life through Jabz Boxing's social media platforms, its website, including location pages, new marketing collateral and with the release of a redesigned logo.

Offering the same unrivaled HIIT classes clients have come to love, Jabz's new look and feel will advance the brand and reaffirm its powerful resonance in the communities it serves. The updated color palette, which utilizes striking gold and forest green accents against black, white and gray backdrops, provides a mature, modern look for the industry's leading boxing-inspired boutique gym.

Inspiring strength both in and out of the ring, Jabz immerses members in an energizing environment where workouts are led by supportive, nationally certified coaches. No matter who you are, your background or current fitness level, you belong in the Jabz ring. Its new branding, logo and company website better represent Jabz and its invitation to the public to "Come as You Are, Leave Stronger."

The brand refresh arrives at a pivotal time in the growth of Jabz. With locations open in Arizona, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Utah and several franchise agreements in the development pipeline, Jabz is poised for continued expansion into new markets across the United States. Ideal candidates are passionate about fitness and entrepreneurship while sharing the five core values of Jabz Boxing: inclusivity, innovation, community, confidence and strength.

For more information about Jabz Boxing and to view the redesigned website, visit: www.jabzboxing.com

About Jabz Boxing

Built on the premise that fitness is for everyone, Jabz Boxing offers a full-body HIIT workout utilizing boxing-inspired exercises. Unlike other boxing gyms, Jabz's focus is on developing fitness, not fighters. The brand's circuit-style workouts incorporate kickboxing, cardio, plyometrics, agility and functional training exercises designed to push members to their personal limits and deliver maximum results. Jabz certified trainers are prepared to guide and motivate people of all different sizes, ages and body types through an energetic and intimate workout experience. Since it began franchising in 2013, Jabz has grown to more than 20 franchise locations open or in development in Arizona, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Utah and Delaware.

To learn more about Jabz, or its franchising opportunities, visit www.jabzboxing.com.

