JAC boosts service efficiency and speeds documentation creation with Mentor's Capital Publisher software

Part of Mentor's comprehensive Capital electrical systems software suite, Capital Publisher is a technical publication creation and management tool that automates the production of service documentation, linking assets such as wiring schematics, component locations, harness views and diagnostic procedures. Capital Publisher has already helped other OEMs reduce time associated with creating vehicle service documentation by more than 80 percent, and enhance the efficiency of after-sale service by almost 40 percent through the use of its Interactive Electronic Technical Manuals (IETMs).

"As JAC expands its footprint far beyond domestic markets, Mentor is helping to mitigate associated costs via the substantial efficiencies of its industry-standard Capital software suite," said Li Xia, technical officer of the Electric System Design Department of JAC Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Institute. "With Capital Publisher, JAC maximized vehicle availability, improved fault diagnosis, and lowered service costs, despite dramatic rises in electrical circuit complexity."

In addition to automating the creation of vehicle technical documentation, Capital Publisher supports the deployment of IETMs on Android-powered portable devices, thereby providing JAC service technicians easy access to local language service documentation and intelligent electrical schematics which ultimately help to speed up electrical system fault diagnosis and repair.

"JAC is a perfect example of how OEMs can address the challenges of instantly delivering increasingly complex electrical content for service documentation, especially in the fast-growing countries they target where localization is so important," said Nick Smith, business development director at Mentor.

Based in China, JAC is a world leader in commercial vehicles such as heavy trucks and buses. JAC exports vehicles to South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. The company maintains more than 100 retail locations around the globe.

Contact for journalists

James Price

Phone: 503-310-1652; E-mail: james_price@mentor.com

Mentor Graphics Corporation, a Siemens business, is a world leader in electronic hardware and software design solutions, providing products, consulting services, and award-winning support for the world's most successful electronic, semiconductor, and systems companies. Corporate headquarters are located at 8005 S.W. Beckman Road, Wilsonville, Oregon 97070-7777. Web site: http://www.mentor.com.

Mentor Graphics, Mentor, and Capital are registered trademarks of Mentor Graphics Corporation. All other company or product names are the registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owner.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jac-boosts-service-efficiency-and-speeds-documentation-creation-with-mentors-capital-publisher-software-300645212.html

SOURCE Mentor Graphics

Related Links

http://www.mentor.com

