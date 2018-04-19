Jac McLean to Join New York Life Investment Management as Head of U.S. Distribution

According to Ms. Hung, "The distribution landscape has evolved significantly in recent years, and having a leader in place who can think strategically across client segments is critical to achieving our growth aspirations. Jac has a proven track record in building strong distribution organizations and strengthening relationships with a diverse client base. We look forward to his leadership as head of U.S. Distribution at NYLIM, and welcome him to our executive team."

Mr. McLean will bring more than 25 years of experience in sales leadership to NYLIM. He will join NYLIM from The Hartford where he served as Head of Distribution for The Hartford Funds, with responsibility for retail sales, institutional sales and strategic relationship management.

Mr. McLean began his career with MFS Fund Distributors, Inc. and held positions of increasing responsibility during his 16 years with the firm. He then served as head of U.S. retail and offshore distribution at Eaton Vance prior to joining the Hartford Funds in 2013. He holds the FINRA Series 7 and 24 licenses. Mr. McLean attended Boston College where he received a bachelor's degree.

About New York Life

New York Life Insurance Company, a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life insurers in the world. New York Life has the highest possible financial strength ratings currently awarded to any life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+). ** Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life Investments*** provides institutional asset management. Other New York Life affiliates provide an array of securities products and services, as well as retail mutual funds. Visit www.newyorklife.com for more information.

New York Life Investment Management LLC, an indirect subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company, New York, NY 10010, provides investment advisory products and services. IndexIQ Advisors LLC is the wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC.

*Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/12/17. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.

**Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 8/1/17.

***New York Life Investments is a service mark used by New York Life Investment Management Holdings LLC and its subsidiary, New York Life Investment Management LLC.

