Jacaranda Trace Announces Acceptance of Pre-Construction Deposits in Venice, Fla.

VENICE, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Convivial Jacaranda Trace is excited to announce they have begun accepting pre-construction reservations for its new abode, The Overlook at Jacaranda Trace.

The Overlook at Jacaranda Trace, a senior living expansion featuring 87 stylish residences in Venice, FL.

The Overlook will consist of 1- to 3-bedroom residences ranging from 1,218 to 2,244 square feet with open floor plans featuring gourmet-style kitchens, dining, and plenty of living area to enjoy and entertain guests. Residences also include den and hobby rooms, a wet bar, extra storage, walk-in closets, and large 1 ½ to 2 ½ bathrooms. The Overlook will be constructed with eight residential floors over underbuilding parking on a 2.2-acre parcel of land. Each residence will have a private terrace with various views of Jacaranda Trace's 33 acres and some coastal views on elevated floors.

"We are delighted to begin accepting reservations. We've begun meeting with our priority depositors, and they are pleased with the spacious, well-designed floor plans and our plans to expand healthcare on our campus," says Kristen Myers, Vice President of Membership Sales.

In addition to 87 new residences, The Overlook's expansion will provide new amenities at Jacaranda Trace, including indoor and outdoor restaurant dining, an expansive outdoor pool, cabanas, and other leisure activity spaces. Other plans include adding skilled nursing to Convivial's existing home health, assisted living, and memory care services. Residents have priority access to healthcare services with substantial savings after becoming a member of the community.

"Our team has worked closely with an experienced senior living design team in planning this crowning addition to our 33-acre community," says Joel Anderson, CEO of Convivial Jacaranda Trace. "We want to improve all the existing amenities and services at Jacaranda Trace so we can feel confident these investments exceed our current and future members' preferences and interests." Upfront Fees for becoming a member and residing at The Overlook begin at $521,740, with several pre-construction incentives currently available. Upfront Fees provide a maintenance-free style of living so members do not have to worry about the upkeep costs of their home. Maintenance fees will begin at $4,775, which includes a variety of services such as paid utilities, taxes, insurance, bi-weekly housekeeping, around-the-clock security, concierge services, dining allowance within the various dining venues, and more.

Pre-construction deposits are expected to be 100% sold out by the end of 2024, followed by construction in early-to-mid 2025, then opening for residency in 2027.

SOURCE Convivial Jacaranda Trace