Jace Announces Data Center Audit Services

PHOENIX, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jace Audit announces the launch of its Data Center Inventory and Audit offering. Led by industry veteran Greg Stenberg, who has spent over 25 years in DC buildouts, migrations, and global technology transfers, the timing comes on the precipice of major shifts due to pandemic outfalls as well as major shifts in computing allocations. Stenberg comments that "data center assets require one-time and continuous inventories for a myriad of reasons. M&A activities, divestitures, and shifts to cloud environments all contribute to the necessity of assessing one of an organization's most capital intensive resources."

The IT Asset Management segment includes the providers of DCIM solutions which encompass a myriad of software products to monitor and optimize data center space, power, cooling, and carbon emissions. The foundation of every DCIM implementation is an initial inventory collection. Nlyte Software, Sunbird, Device42 and Trellis represent just a sampling of the DCIM companies that rely on a foundational asset inventory to successfully deploy their software solutions.

The Federal Government alone has over 12,000 data centers with many that are mandated to comply with The Federal Government Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) Mandate. Inventory will remain an extremely important service that Jace is positioned to provide.

"With more stringent Regulatory Standards and focus on energy reduction, our knowledge of the DCIM industry allows our clients to accelerate meeting compliance mandates and targets." Adds Greg.

Jace performs onsite audits and inventories and is also able to provide continuous asset management services through its all US-based services group. With white glove treatment by technical professionals who can accommodate even the most unusual challenges, Jace focuses only on inventory related services.

Jace Audit performs on site services and has strict policies to protect both employees and customers from exposure to COVID 19. All Jace personnel are fully trained and tested on protecting themselves and others. Jace also requires all clients to provide COVID policies prior to any on site activities.

