Jacinto Marcano Sosa's new book "Jugando y Aprendiendo con las letras de la A a la Z" is an excellent read that prepares little ones for preschool.

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Jacinto Marcano Sosa, an idealistic dreamer, a lover of life, an admirer of the universe, a brother of freedom, has completed his new book "Jugando y Aprendiendo con las letras de la A a la Z": a fun-filled workbook that introduces the capital letters of the English alphabet. In the count of three, identify which letter is which in this interactive volume.

Sosa shares, "Educational material that helps develop the child's intellectual ability and skills."

Jacinto Marcano Sosa

Published by Page Publishing, Jacinto Marcano Sosa's entertaining work is perfect for toddlers and preschoolers.

Come and play with the letters as if they were puzzles!

Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Jugando y Aprendiendo con las letras de la A a la Z" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898945/Jacinto_Marcano_Sosa.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing