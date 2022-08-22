Jacinto Marcano Sosa's new book "Píntameee" is an interactive book about primary and secondary colors.

GURABO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Píntameee" from Page Publishing author Jacinto Marcano Sosa is an exciting volume that helps preschoolers learn the primary and secondary colors.

Jacinto Marcano Sosa, a Puerto Rican, an admirer of the universe, an idealistic dreamer who loves poetry, has completed his new book "Píntameee": a fun picture book that teaches colors to the little ones. Apart from the lively narrative and captivating illustrations, this volume also lets the child paint on the pages.

Píntameee

"Educational material that helps develop the child's intellectual ability and skills."

Published by Page Publishing, Jacinto Marcano Sosa's delightful workbook allows kids to identify and play with colors. This is also a great way for parents to bond with their little ones.

