Jack A. Rounick is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NORRISTOWN, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack A. Rounick is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Attorney in the field of Law in acknowledgment for his dedication and commitment to providing quality legal services at the Law Offices of Jack A. Rounick, LLC.

Jack A. Rounick

In 2012, Mr. Rounick founded the Law Offices of Jack A. Rounick, LLC, with a focus on the area of matrimonial law. The firm proudly serves the Norristown community and surrounding Pennsylvania communities at 25 E Marshall St. With decades of combined experience in family law, Mr. Rounick provides a wide range of high-quality legal services including divorce, custody, alimony, child, and spousal support, protection from abuse, and more.



As a seasoned and highly respected attorney, Mr. Rounick has led an outstanding career having accrued 60 years of professional experience in Family Law. His career began after he obtained his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law. In his current capacity, he offers extensive experience in handling family law cases, especially those involving complex issues such as child custody and property division. With his combined professional experience and vast knowledge of Pennsylvania law and the court system, he is able to dispel any misconceptions and best assist you in winning his clients' case in court or settling outside the court.



Throughout his career, Mr. Rounick gained valuable expertise in various legal positions and continuously thrived. After graduation, he became a partner at Israelit & Rounick. Prior to establishing his current practice, he served as and of counsel for Flamm Walton PC from 2010 until 2012 and Flamm, Boroff & Bacine, PC, between 2006 and 2010. Previously, Mr. Rounick flourished as the director of Deb Shops, Inc. from the mid-1970s until 2007. Over the years, Mr. Rounick has also brought his expertise to Wolf Block, Schorr & Solis-Cohen, Martin Lawrence Limited Editions, Pechner, Dorfman, Wolffe, Rounick & Cabot, and Moss & Rounick. He was additionally active as a special assistant attorney general.



Remaining abreast of the latest legal developments, Mr. Rounick has been affiliated with such organizations as the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, American Friends of Hebrew University and he is a member of the Lawyers of Distinction. His impressive repertoire of prior professional accomplishments include serving as Solicitor with the Plymouth Township Zoning Board, Serving as Special Assistant Attorney General in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania; he helped to draft and pass Pennsylvania Divorce Code, and helped to draft and pass the Pennsylvania Equal Rights Amendment. As a highly sought after lecturer in family law and the author of numerous family law-related books, Mr. Rounick is committed to generously sharing his knowledge with fellow law professionals and the public.



Mr. Rounick has been active in his community and recognized worldwide for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the legal profession. He has received many awards, accolades' and has been featured in numerous publications and magazines such as Pennsylvania 100 Super Lawyers, Worth Magazine, Top 100 Lawyers in the United States, and has been named in the listing of Pennsylvania Super Lawyers' every year since 2006. In 2020 he will be recognized as Attorney of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). For 2019, he graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was received the Lifetime Achievement Award for 2019. For 2018 he was selected as Top Attorney of the Year by the IAOTP. He received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award for 2017-2018 from Marquis Who's Who. He has been a guest on radio, television and has been invited to speak for many prestigious organizations including: The Pennsylvania Bar Institute on family law, The University of Delaware Law School, Temple University Law School, The Trial Lawyers of Pennsylvania, Villanova Law Review Family Law Symposium, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, The Montgomery Bar Family Law Committee, The American Bar Association, The Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers, Pennsylvania Bar Institute and the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, just to name a few.

For further information, please visit https://www.rounicklaw.com/.

