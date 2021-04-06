Jack Altman, CEO and Cofounder of Lattice, releases new book: People Strategy: How to Invest in People and Make Culture Your Competitive Advantage

People Strategy provides companies a framework to become a more people-centric organization to drive business strategy. Tweet this

Establish the values that will form the bedrock of an organization

Develop feedback processes that help employees feel heard, supported, and equipped to succeed

Monitor the breadth and depth of employee engagement in an organization

Use the data and insights created by the People Strategy framework to drive business results

Set practices that determine how managers acquire, retain, and grow their employees in order to better accomplish their company's mission

"The world has changed, and in today's environment, companies need to put employees first if they want to succeed," said Jack Altman, CEO of Lattice. "In this book, I share insights and learnings we've collected over the years at Lattice to create a modern guide for people strategy, and show companies how to build great businesses by putting their people first."

The book follows Altman's own experience working at a start-up where the company culture had lost its way, which became the inspiration for his idea to start Lattice and develop a platform that makes work meaningful and enables the development of engaged and high-performing teams.

"Companies today put a lot of focus on building go-to-market strategies and product strategies, but not much around building a people strategy," says Altman. "This book allows companies to build a people strategy that can drive their business forward."

Drawing on his experience building a company and seeing thousands of customers work through their people management on the Lattice platform, Jack has developed a book that offers tools, tips, techniques, and best practices for how to create a meaningful people strategy.

People Strategy is now available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BooksAMillion, and other retailers. For more details, visit the book's website: https://lattice.com/people-strategy-book.

About the Book

People Strategy: How to Invest in People and Make Culture Your Competitive Advantage

Wiley, Publication Date: April 6, 2021

ISBN: 978-1119717041, Hardcover 192 Pages, $28

Also to be available in all eBook Formats

The rise of technology has meant that today's employees are more valuable than ever, and they have more choices than ever before. To stay competitive for top talent, companies need to adopt people-centric HR practices that focus on creating meaningful work experiences, not just providing paychecks. In People Strategy, CEO and co-founder of Lattice, Jack Altman, delivers a unique framework for executive, HR, and team leaders to use best practices and data that build company culture, increase employee motivation, and drive high-performing teams. This book offers readers a step-by-step guide to establishing the values that will be the bedrock of their culture, shows the feedback components that help employees feel heard, supported, and able to succeed, and explains how to ensure their People Strategy is showing measurable business results.

About the Author

Jack Altman is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Lattice, a performance management and employee engagement platform. He's spent over 10 years in the industry working in and alongside a range of leading global companies. Jack is a contributing writer for Forbes Tech Council, Entrepreneur, as well as a wide range of HR publications, host of the soon-to-be-released video series "Uniquely Led", and frequent HR industry event speaker.

About Lattice

Lattice is the people management platform that enables people leaders to develop engaged, high-performing teams. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement, development, and growth in one solution, HR and People teams get powerful, real-time analytics that leads to actionable insights turning managers into leaders, employees into high-performers, and companies into the best places to work. Based in San Francisco, Lattice serves over 2,500 customers including Slack, Cruise, and Reddit, and was ranked no. 22 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list and recently achieved a one billion dollar valuation in early 2021. Learn more about Lattice by visiting: www.lattice.com .

