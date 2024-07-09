Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Hosts "Your Health, Your Legacy" Health Fair and Blood Drive During the 46th National Convention in Minneapolis

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is proud to announce the "Your Health, Your Legacy" Health Fair, coinciding with the 46th Jack and Jill of America National Convention in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This event, scheduled for Tuesday, July 23 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM CDT at the Minneapolis Convention Center, aims to empower attendees to make a positive difference particularly those in the African American community, through health education and community outreach.

The "Your Health, Your Legacy" Health Fair is open to the public and will feature over 20 vendors offering a wide range of services to promote community health and wellness including engaging in blood pressure and CPR workshops provided by the American Heart Association, breast cancer screening by Touch4Life, along with health talks, free health screenings, consultations and a mental health living room sponsored by Reviving Roots Therapy and Wellness. The American Red Cross will also host a blood drive at the health fair.

Confirmed vendors include:

American Heart Association

SonRise Project (Providing mental health lounge and yoga classes)

March of Dimes

Sabathani Community Health Center

Sickle Cell Foundation

Baxter

Touch4Life

American Red Cross

Jaden Sebastian Blake Foundation

Boys and Girls Club of Twin Cities (KIDS Space with summer programming)

(KIDS Space with summer programming) Dental Screening Providers

Diabetes Screening Providers

Editas

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. would like to thank the sponsors who made this fair a reality including the Jack and Jill of America Foundation, Baxter, Editas, American Cancer Society, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, and Fulcrum Therapeutics.

For more information about the "Your Health, Your Legacy" Health Fair contact Candace Moore at [email protected] or Darrielle Snipes at [email protected] . To sign up to give blood at the blood drive, please visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code: JJCONVENTION to schedule an appointment to give blood during the health fair.

About Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. was founded in 1938 to nurture future African American leaders by stimulating the growth and development of children through educational, cultural, civic, recreational, health and social programs inspired by mothers. Today, it is considered the most prominent African American family organization.

Learn more by visiting jackandjillinc.org or @jackandjillinc on Facebook , Instagram , X , TikTok , or LinkedIn: Jack and Jill of America, Inc .

SOURCE Jack and Jill of America, Inc.