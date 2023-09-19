Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated On The Hill Legislative Summit set for September 22-25, 2023

Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

19 Sep, 2023, 16:30 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On The Hill Summit (OTH), Jack and Jill of America, Inc.'s flagship legislative event, will be held September 22 through September 25 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, D.C. The organization's ninth biennial OTH will bring more than 600 African American teen advocates from 33 states to the nation's capital to learn about the legislative process, advocate for significant issues related to youth and the Black community and meet with their state legislators.  

2023 On The Hill Legislative Summit Priorities:

  • Voting Education and Awareness
  • CROWN ACT Support
  • Gun Control and Stricter Gun Laws
  • Policing Reform
  • Mental Health Awareness and Education

The OTH 2023 event schedule includes a Black Business Vendors Summit, National President's welcome reception and awards night, "Power of Advocacy" speaker series, mental health pop-up, and a day on the Capitol for teens to engage with Congressional Representatives and Senators. Saturday's mental health pop-up will take place on the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) campus and provide Jack and Jill attendees, UDC students, as well as invited youth from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington with mental health education and resources from national and local experts. The weekend will also include a memorial tribute to Jack and Jill Teen Carole Robertson and the other young victims of the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama which occurred 60 years ago this month. Additionally, OTH will feature several special guest speakers.

Sponsors for Jack and Jill of America, Inc.'s 2023 On The Hill Legislative Summit include Unilever, Ford, AARP, Baxter, Prudential, and Jack and Jill of America Foundation.

Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated National President Kornisha McGill Brown said, "We are looking forward to a powerful On The Hill Legislative Summit experience in support of our continued advocacy to champion initiatives that educate and empower our children as well as uplift our communities. This year's OTH has increased in-person attendance compared to previous years which is encouraging in our civic engagement efforts and mission to nurture future African American leaders."

Learn about Jack and Jill of America, Inc. by visiting jackandjillinc.org and @jackandjillinc on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or LinkedIn: Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

Media Contact:
Candace Moore, Communications Manager, Jack and Jill of America, Inc.
[email protected] | (202) 920-5508

SOURCE Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

