Jack and Sage Acquires Sustainable Apparel Brand Kastlfel, Expanding Premium Logo Wear Across National Parks and Ski Resorts

DENVER, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack and Sage, the Colorado-based outdoor apparel company known for elevated design and premium destination retail programs, today announced the acquisition of 100% of the assets, intellectual property, and inventory of sustainable apparel brand Kastlfel.

The transaction includes a strategic partnership with Kastlfel's parent company, Ecocentric Brands, ensuring continued screen print decoration in Denver under the same water-based, sustainability-driven standards that have defined the brand since its inception. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"This acquisition is a meaningful investment into sustainability and product expansion," said Alex Biegler, Founder and CEO of Jack and Sage. "Kastlfel has built a best-in-class reputation for responsible manufacturing and trusted relationships with world-class outdoor retailers. By integrating their platform into Jack and Sage, we're able to expand into the sustainable basics market while staying true to our elevated design DNA."

Jack and Sage has established itself as a premium brand within national parks, ski resorts, and outdoor destinations. With the addition of Kastlfel, the company enters the broader basics and logo wear segment — including sustainable tees, headwear, and knitwear — while maintaining its premium positioning.

Kastlfel products are made exclusively from 100% sustainable materials, including organic cotton, recycled cotton, and recycled polyester. Every factory and production facility is certified to stringent global standards covering environmental processes, chemical management, and ethical labor practices.

"It's not enough to simply claim sustainable materials," said Marc Conner, COO. "Consumers want proof. Third-party certifications like GRS and OCS verify that our finished products contain the sustainable fibers we start with. Every step of the process is certified and transparent."

The acquisition strengthens Jack and Sage's offering to national park, ski resort, and specialty outdoor retail partners. The combined company now delivers a full suite of kids', women's, and men's apparel and accessories, premium custom artwork capabilities, water-based sustainable screen printing in Denver, low minimum custom programs, and immediate access to dozens of new products.

Both companies are headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The combined organization anticipates significant growth over the next several years, with expanded hiring across design, production, and wholesale operations. Over the next 12–24 months, the product assortment will expand from tees into hoodies, crew necks, beanies, and caps.

"Our goal is simple," said Biegler. "Deliver unmatched service, design, and product quality while raising the bar for sustainable logo wear."

