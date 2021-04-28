Jack Black® Enters The Acne Category With New "Acne Remedy" Skincare Collection

DALLAS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Black®, the #1 Men's Skin Care Brand*, announces its newest treatment-focused product collection, ProSeries Acne Remedy, which further expands on its superior line of men's skincare offerings. The Acne Remedy collection is specially developed to offer men of all ages a premium solution to breakouts and is formulated with acne-fighting and moisturizing ingredients to treat and prevent acne without over-drying the skin.

Jack Black® Acne Remedy Overnight Repair Moisturizer, Balancing Foam Cleanser and Clearing Spot Treatment

"Listening to what our customers want (and what they don't) is a core part of the Jack Black brand DNA. The launch of the Acne Remedy Collection is a result of this, as many Jack Black men often share that they still experience acne – whether in their teen years or as adults," says Gabrielle DeLatin, Director of Marketing at Jack Black. "And while we've been developing the Acne Remedy formulas for some time now, we've really seen an increase in the need for acne solutions due to increased stress and consistent use of face masks. So, the need for quality, effective men's acne solutions was palpable. Acne Remedy offers no-nonsense products that work as advertised, use the best ingredients, and are never tested on animals."

This new collection consists of three products – the Acne Remedy Balancing Foam Cleanser, Overnight Repair Moisturizer, and Clearing Spot Treatment – all formulated with ingredients backed by science, true to the Jack Black portfolio. Acne Remedy Balancing Foam Cleanser is a sulfate-free foaming cleanser with antioxidants that penetrate pores to control acne blemishes and blackheads. The luxurious oil-free foam helps to prevent new acne blemishes and blackheads from forming without over-drying the skin. It is formulated with 0.5% Salicylic Acid, Turmeric Root Extract, Lactic Acid, Aloe Vera and Bisabolol to gently exfoliate and soothe skin.

Acne Remedy Overnight Repair Moisturizer is an oil-free moisturizer, with adaptogen-rich ingredients, that works to clear current breakouts and prevent future breakouts while you sleep. It contains a proprietary AHA, BHA, and plant-based acid blend to exfoliate dead skin, while smoothing, balancing, and refining skin texture to improve brightness and clarity. It's also formulated with 1% Salicylic Acid, Turmeric Root Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera and Bisabolol.

The Acne Remedy Clearing Spot Treatment also has an adaptogen-rich formula that contains the maximum level of Sulfur (10%), which is a natural acne-fighting mineral that works to clear blemishes and blackheads and allows skin to heal. It is specifically designed as a gentle treatment to absorb excess oil, eliminate acne-causing bacteria, and soothe skin. It is formulated with Tumeric Root Extract; Reishi Mushroom; a Zinc, Magnesium and Potassium mineral blend; Aloe Vera, and Bisabolol.

Each product in the Acne Remedy collection can be complimented by additional products within the Jack Black portfolio to cater to any skincare need. The Acne Remedy Line is available now on GetJackBlack.com and will be available at various retailers in May.

ABOUT JACK BLACK:

Jack Black, the #1 Men's Skin Care Brand*, was founded in 2000 as a response to a void in the men's skincare market. At the time few, if any, companies were offering premium quality, high-performance, easy-to-use grooming products for men. Jack Black maintains an uncompromising focus on superior ingredients, including soothing botanicals and herbs. Each Jack Black product formula is handcrafted, multi-functional, dermatologist tested, paraben free, and cruelty free. Almost all products are vegan, free of artificial colorants, safe for sensitive skin, and made in the USA. Nothing complicated, nothing cosmetic, just superior skincare. For more information, please visit www.getjackblack.com.

*# 1 Men's Skin Care Brand

*Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Skincare Sales, Annual 2020

SOURCE Jack Black

Related Links

http://www.getjackblack.com

