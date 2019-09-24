Jack Black To Host TrinityKids Care Fundraiser

Layla's Walk, honoring the precious 2-year-old who died in 2017, seeks to raise funds for TrinityKids Care, the only dedicated pediatric hospice and palliative care program in Los Angeles and Orange counties. TrinityKids Care, a nonprofit organization part of Providence St. Joseph Health, provides service to more than 160 infants, children and adolescents with life-limiting illnesses on any given day. However, thousands of these children's families are in need.

"Little Layla had an incurable brain disorder. She and her family were loved and cared for by TrinityKids Care," Black said. "I'm honored to support TrinityKids Care so it can help other children and families through some really tough times."

"Words cannot express the depth of gratitude we owe to TrinityKids Care," said Layla's mother, Larissa Sonnen. "The medical, emotional, and financial support they provide families in their darkest time of need is beyond words. And we are so thankful for Jack Black for helping shed light on such an important and meaningful cause."

Register now and fundraise for Layla's Walk at California.providence.org/ptcevents or call 310-543-3440.

$35 per person

per person $15 for children ages 3 – 17

for children ages 3 – 17 No charge for children under 3

All tax-deductible donations go to TrinityKids Care. Registration fee includes Layla Paige Nature Walk T- Shirt and raffle ticket. Those who raise at least $3,000 will be invited to a special meet-and-greet with Jack Black.

About TrinityKids Care

TrinityKids Care is the only dedicated pediatric hospice program in Los Angeles and Orange counties for infants, children and adolescents with life-limiting illnesses. TrinityKids Care, one of the few children's hospice programs in California, provides in-home care and support for young patients and their families. TrinityKids Care offers comfort and care to the pediatric or adolescent patient, to the parents, and to the immediate and extended family.

About Providence St. Joseph Health

Providence St. Joseph Health is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. With system offices based in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.

