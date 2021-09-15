Jack Bowen Named Chief Executive Officer Of EMJ Corporation

As President and CEO, Jack will be responsible for the overall success of EMJ and the development of the company's strategic vision and goals. He will work closely with Burt Odom to establish and execute the strategic vision of the organization.

"Throughout his career, Jack has proven himself to be a strategic visionary and servant leader," said Burt Odom. "Jack has the perfect combination of knowledge, operational experience and integrity to lead EMJ forward and ensure its success for years to come."

Jack Bowen started his construction career in 1998 after graduating from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He joined EMJ Construction in 2005. With 22 years of construction experience, Jack has served in a variety of roles, from job site superintendent, vice president of construction, executive vice president of EMJ Construction Southeast, and President of EMJ Construction.

Burt Odom began his construction career in 1983 after graduating from Auburn University, where he served under EMJ founder, Edgar M. Jolley. During his 38 years of experience, he held various positions. Most notably, Burt served as the Executive Vice President of EMJ's Dallas office and the Chief Operating Officer before being appointed President of EMJ in 2010. In 2016, he became President and CEO.

"Burt's visionary and creative energy, strong work ethic, and hands-on approach have left an indelible mark on EMJ," said Jack Bowen. "He boldly led EMJ during a time of diversification and growth. I am excited to work with him as he continues to help guide and inspire the company for many years to come."

Jack was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tenn., where he lives with his wife and two children. Jack is active in his church, volunteers as a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Chattanooga, and is on the UTC Alumni Board.

About EMJ Corporation

Since 1968, EMJ Construction has delivered billions of dollars in construction projects across the U.S. The corporation's history and experience are unique, but what elevates EMJ is the client experience.

With more than 53 years of diverse experience, thousands of partnerships across the country and numerous satisfied, repeat customers, EMJ challenges clients to expect more—one project at a time.

