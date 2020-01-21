Jack Brod, CFP® Now Chair of CFP Board's Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) welcomes Jack Brod, CFP® as 2020 Chair. In this position, he will provide strategic direction for the organization that now certifies more than 86,000 CFP® professionals. Brod has been a CFP® professional since 1991.



Brod has served on CFP Board's Board of Directors since 2017. Retired from a senior executive role at Vanguard, he now teaches, consults, mentors, serves on the Board of Directors of Savant Capital Management and advises financial technology companies.



"With the revised Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct effective as of October 1, 2019, this is a pivotal time for CFP® professionals and the entire profession," said Brod. "CFP Board has always been known for having high standards for the delivery of competent and ethical financial planning and advice. And we are now setting the bar even higher with the requirement that all CFP® professionals be held to a fiduciary standard when providing financial advice. The public can be confident that working with a CFP® professional on a financial plan and providing advice will help them prepare for both their present and future financial situation."

Brod began his career as a financial planner in the late 1980s, becoming a regional leader of Price Waterhouse's RIA executive wealth advisory practice. In 1995, Brod joined Vanguard to launch the company's first advice offering for high-net-worth retail clients, ultimately leading a $20 billion wealth advisory business. He later led the company's Corporate Strategy group and spearheaded a major investment and business transformation in Vanguard's Financial Advisor Services division, helping to grow the business from $300 billion to over $1.2 trillion. Prior to retiring, he served as head of Vanguard's U.S. Sales and Distribution to registered investment advisors, broker dealers, and banks. Brod is a graduate of the University of Florida and the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program.

"Jack is a proven leader whose deep knowledge and passion for the financial planning profession have greatly contributed to the work of the Board," said Immediate Past Chair Susan John, CFP®. "We look forward to his continued vision and insights as he leads the Board of Directors in 2020."

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 86,000 people in the United States.

