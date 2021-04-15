Jack Daniel's & Remezcla Launch The "New Calle" Music Program Featuring Platinum-Selling Latin Artist De La Ghetto

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remezcla, an award-winning creative agency and influential Latinx youth media brand is proud to present its latest music program, New Calle , created in partnership with Jack Daniel's.

New Calle looks to empower the emerging Latin urban music scene through the creation of a new anthem featuring one of today's most sought-after Latin artists, De La Ghetto. The critically-acclaimed reggaeton powerhouse not only helped to compose the new song, but he also invited up-and-coming artists from across the country to help give a voice to the growing Latin urban music scene.

Remezcla presents its latest music program, New Calle, in partnership with Jack Daniel's and Latin artist De La Ghetto Tweet this

"New Calle is all about embracing your heritage. Much like Jack Daniel's, whose Tennessee roots are heavily engrained in its identity, many artists within today's Latin urban music scene often draw inspiration from where they come from. At Jack Daniel's we are proud to support artists like De La Ghetto and Doeman Dyna as they tell their own stories while helping inspire others to live their most authentic lives as Latinos in the US," said Keenan Harris, Senior Multicultural Marketing Manager for Jack Daniel's. "New Calle will soon become an anthem for the streets for this summer and years to come."

After a fierce online competition featuring emerging Latin urban artists from Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, New York City, and Miami, voters from across the country selected Doeman Dyna to join De La Ghetto in the creation of the anthem.

A Mexican-American emcee who hails from Houston, Doeman Dyna not only helped co-write and record the new song, but the rising hip-hop artist was later joined by De La Ghetto for the filming of the music video in the streets of his hometown.

Additionally, one lucky fan from Houston was selected to receive Executive Producer credits on the new song. The local winner was then invited to meet Doeman in the studio, and watch live as he and De La Ghetto worked together on the collaboration.

The New Calle anthem is available for streaming now on Spotify, and the companion music video is also available to view online through YouTube as well as remezcla.com/jdnewcalle .

ABOUT REMEZCLA:

REMEZCLA is an independent media brand. Founded in 2006, REMEZCLA was the first premium digital publication for young US Latinos. Today, the brand has become the go-to, on-the-pulse source to discover fresh Latino culture. REMEZCLA is also the preferred partner for leading brands interested in creating culturally relevant content and experiences for a new generation of Latinos. REMEZCLA and its best-in-class editorial and creative agency teams have earned awards across several categories, including Webby, ANA, One Show, Cannes Lions, Clio, Ex Award, and Reggie Award, among others.

REMEZCLA was founded and remains led by Latino entrepreneurs. REMEZCLA is a Certified Minority-Owned Business Enterprise. Learn more at www.remezcla.com .

ABOUT JACK DANIEL'S:

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

SOURCE REMEZCLA

Related Links

http://www.remezcla.com

