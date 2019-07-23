Jack Daniel's And The Shoe Surgeon Team Up To Create Newest Jack-Inspired Sneaker

The Shoe Surgeon team traveled to Lynchburg, TN, home of Jack Daniel's, to go behind the scenes and get fully immersed and inspired by the process that makes Jack Daniel's so unique. The seven shoe concepts, which include a mix of various styles of basketball sneakers, were each inspired by an element that makes Jack Daniel's the iconic global brand it is, including: Grain, Cave Springs, The Distillery, Charcoal, The Barrel, Honey and the Jack Daniel's Iconic Bottle.

"Craftsmanship is the ultimate common detonator between what I do and those who make Jack Daniel's," said Chambrone. "We have a mutual respect and care for the process and the end product is highlighted through every last detail."

Consumers will have the opportunity to determine the final Jack Daniel's sneaker design by online voting. A limited number of sneakers will be produced and 10 lucky voters will win a pair. Voting will be open to the general public at the end of August on complex.com.

For more information on the Jack Daniel's x Shoe Surgeon collaboration, visit JackDaniels.com and TheShoeSurgeon.com.

About Jack Daniel's:

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery, Lem Motlow, proprietor, is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

SOURCE Jack Daniel’s

Related Links

http://www.jackdaniels.com

