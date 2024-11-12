Refreshing Flavor Favors Bolder Taste–Higher ABV Single Serve Cans Nationwide

LYNCHBURG, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails has been serving up Southern inspired, Flavored Malt Beverages for over thirty years. This fall, they unveil a new, higher ABV line, Bolder, in two fan-favorite, mouthwatering flavors, Southern Peach and Downhome Punch. The liquid delivers the same great taste and refreshment consumers love with a Bolder kick of 8% ABV all in a convenient single serving.

Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails Debuts Bolder

Downhome Punch: A flavorful blend of cherry, peach, melon, and orange flavors, perfectly balanced between sweet and tangy. Downhome Punch delivers a refreshing punch with a smooth finish at 8% ABV.

Southern Peach: Offering a fuzzy, ripe peach nose, a refreshingly sweet blend of ripe, true-to-fruit peach flavor with a zesty citrus twist. Southern Peach is perfectly peachy at 8% ABV.

Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails launched Bolder to provide consumers with a higher ABV and satisfying FMB option to enjoy among friends. Now available Nationwide in 23.5oz and 16oz. Bolder follows the launch of Jack Daniels Country Cocktails' Hard Tea line earlier this year.

"Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails is delighted to bring to life a delicious and higher ABV beverage inspired by our Southern roots," said Keith Cunningham, VP of Partnerships - Pabst. "We're committed to innovating exciting new ready to drink options for our consumers to enjoy, and Bolder, is the perfect new addition to the Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Family."

About Jack Daniel's

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel's Bonded, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select, and Jack Daniel's RTDs. Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

About Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails

Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails are premium malt beverages from the Jack Daniel's Family of Brands. Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails was introduced in May 1992. Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails and their respective flavor names are registered trademarks. © 2024 Jack Daniel's. Jack Daniel Beverage Co., Louisville, Ky. Flavored Malt Beverage. For more information, please visit www.countrycocktails.com.

