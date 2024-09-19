Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Hard Tea Launches Nationwide

The National Product Expansion Coincides with New Partnership Announcement Featuring Lauren Alaina

LYNCHBURG, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Hard Tea – a canned ready-to-drink that launched earlier this spring in 13 test markets – is rolling out nationwide this fall.

The RTD embodies Southern sophistication with a twist. Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Hard Tea combines black tea, ripe, true-to-fruit flavor resulting in a balanced and sweet finish. With four classic flavors carefully selected, each can was crafted to please the palates of today's modern drinker.

Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails can be found in select retail and convenience stores across the country in a 12oz. can (ABV 5%), 12-can variety pack containing four classic flavors: Original, Peach, Raspberry, and Blackberry; with the Original & Peach offered in 16oz. and 23.5oz. single serve cans that deliver consumers a refreshing and high-quality beverage experience for those who appreciate a good tea.

Original: Known for its full-bodied refreshing take on a Southern classic. Combining the rich taste of black tea with a sweet, true-to-fruit finish, captures the essence of Southern sweet tea. It's the perfect drink for relaxing on the porch and enjoying good conversation.

Coinciding with Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Hard Tea launch is the RTD's partnership with ACM and two-time CMT Music Award winner, Lauren Alaina, who has accomplished one of country music's crowning achievements – becoming the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry. Lauren Alaina's small town Georgia roots, love for comfort and authenticity make her the perfect ambassador for a beverage that prides itself on delivering a taste of the South in every sip. Both Alaina and Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails symbolize Southern charm, together producing a match made partnership.

To celebrate the collaboration, Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails has partnered with Southern Living to offer fans across the country a chance to enter their sweepstakes and win a pair of tickets and flights to meet Lauren Alaina at her concert in Las Vegas at the Green Valley Ranch Backyard Amphitheater on October 25, 2024. The sweepstakes will run from September 13 until October 11, 2024 and contestants can enter for a chance to win by visiting the link .

About Jack Daniel's

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel's Bonded, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select, and Jack Daniel's RTDs. Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

About Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails

Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails are premium malt beverages from the Jack Daniel's Family of Brands. Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails was introduced in May 1992. Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails and their respective flavor names are registered trademarks. © 2024 Jack Daniel's. Jack Daniel Beverage Co., Louisville, Ky. Flavored Malt Beverage. For more information, please visit www.countrycocktails.com.

SOURCE Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails