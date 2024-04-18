Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Launching Hard Tea in Limited States

A Delicious New Twist on a Southern Tradition to Roll Out in Limited States Just in Time for Spring

SAN ANTONIO, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails is synonymous with delivering amazing-tasting beverages with Southern sophistication and established tradition. This spring, Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails announces the launch of its new hard tea, a nod to its Southern heritage, yet designed to meet the needs of the modern drinker.

Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails - Original Hard Tea

Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Hard Tea perfectly combines black tea, ripe, true-to-fruit flavor, and a balanced, sweet finish. Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Hard Tea will debut in four flavors, Original, Peach, Raspberry, and Blackberry, giving drinkers a bold and refreshing quality experience for those who know what tea is all about. Each flavor is perfect for sipping on the porch paired with a good conversation.

"We are excited about our launch of Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Hard Tea entering the fast-growing hard tea category. Through our partnership with Brown-Forman and the iconic Jack Daniel's brand, we've developed a new twist on the beverage that pays homage to its traditional southern roots," says Keith Cunningham, VP of Partnerships - Pabst. "All four of our great flavors each shine in their own way. It'll be hard to choose a favorite, but every flavor is guaranteed to deliver a smooth, bright and refreshing experience for consumers."

Customers will be able to try all four flavors of Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Hard Tea in a convenient 12oz can twelve-pack that will be carried in retail and convenience stores in thirteen states at launch, including CA, TX, ID, AL, GA, SC, NC, TN, KY, IL, MI, WI, and PA; with the Original & Peach offered in 16oz and 23.5oz single serve cans in those limited states.

About Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails

Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails are premium malt beverages from the Jack Daniel's Family of Brands. Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails was introduced in May 1992. Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails and their respective flavor names are registered trademarks. © 2024 Jack Daniel's. Jack Daniel Beverage Co., Louisville, Ky. Flavored Malt Beverage. For more information, please visit www.countrycocktails.com.

