Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire Partners with Drag Queen Kimora Blac to Celebrate Pride in Los Angeles

How to enter Post a short video of yourself explaining why you need a Summer Glamp experience through the on-screen entry form ( here ). The contest begins at 12:01 a.m. on June 14, 2021, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PST on June 30, 2021. No purchase necessary. Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Limit one entry per person. For complete rules and guidelines, visit here .

About Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire presents Drag Queen Summer Glamp

Shot on location at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Tennessee, Jack Fire Drag Queen Summer Glamp is a three-episode series starring RuPaul's Drag Race season 1 winner Bebe Zahara Benet, All-Stars season 4 winner Trinity the Tuck, and season 3 runner-up Manila Luzon. The series debuts today exclusively on JackFirePride.com .

"I'm super excited to partner with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire this year to bring some much-needed joy to the LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month," said Kimora Blac. "It's been a ride getting back to normal after the pandemic's impact on so many of us. We are all ready to get out of the house and readjust ourselves to some outdoor fun again!"

"Jack Daniel's is thrilled to partner with Kimora to celebrate Pride 2021 both online and in-person," said Jack Daniel's Field Marketing Manager Joie Pompilio. "Our team is proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community this month and every month."

About Jack Daniel's

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel's is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye, Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel's is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand.

www.jackfirepride.com

