Jack E. Kosakowski Retiring as CEO of Junior Achievement USA After 50-Year Career; Jack Harris Named Incoming CEO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that on June 30, 2024, Jack E. Kosakowski will retire as President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA (JA) after a 50-year career at JA. He will be succeeded by Jack Harris, current President & CEO of 3DE National, on July 1, 2024.

Starting as a student in the Junior Achievement program in Toledo, Ohio, Kosakowski attended the University of Toledo on a Junior Achievement scholarship. Over the years, he served as President of JA in Toledo, President of JA of Wisconsin, and in several leadership positions at JA Worldwide, Junior Achievement's global parent. He was named President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA in 2007.

During Jack Kosakowski's tenure with Junior Achievement USA, the organization engaged approximately 3.5 million volunteers in delivering JA learning experiences to nearly 70 million students. Some of his accomplishments include the digital transformation of JA's learning experiences, strategic organizational and financial changes that strengthened the entire Junior Achievement organization, and his leadership through one of the most challenging times in JA's history during the pandemic. Junior Achievement is in the strongest position it's been in its 105-year history as a result of Jack Kosakowski's leadership.

"Throughout my five decades with Junior Achievement, I've witnessed the transformational power of equipping young people with the skills and confidence to shape their own futures," said Jack Kosakowski. "This organization has been a beacon of hope, helping students around the world unlock their potential, pursue their dreams, and contribute meaningfully to society. As I step into retirement, I am deeply proud of the impact we've had and the countless lives we've touched. I look forward to seeing Junior Achievement continue to inspire and empower generations to come. Having worked with Jack Harris for over twenty years, I am confident that he will lead the organization to achieve even bigger and better results."

Jack Harris established 3DE Schools in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Junior Achievement USA. Before this, Harris served as President & CEO of Junior Achievement of Georgia for 10 years. His Junior Achievement career began in 2002 when he joined JA Worldwide as its Director of International Operations. He holds a degree in Politics and a certificate in Political Economy from Princeton University and spent parts of his early career in both education and business. Harris will assume the combined roles of CEO of JA USA and 3DE National with the planned consolidation of leadership between 3DE National and JA USA on July 1, 2024

"Junior Achievement has unparalleled scope and scale for delivering comprehensive education solutions that accelerate economic opportunity and mobility for young people. Jack Kosakowski has set a tremendous legacy of leadership, and we are fortunate to be able to build on that momentum," said Jack Harris. "I'm excited for the opportunities ahead of us, and thankful for the many incredible team members, partners, and stakeholders who join with JA daily to drive meaningful impact and differentiated value in communities across the country."

About 3DE

3DE is focused on systemically reengineering high school education to significantly expand economic opportunity for all students. Through integrated public-private partnerships, 3DE uses case methodology to redesign learning and create academic environments that are more relevant, experiential, and authentically connected to life beyond the classroom walls.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA learning experiences are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Additionally, Junior Achievement is expanding its reach to 18-to-25-year-olds to provide young adults with critical life skills, as well as to pre-K youth to ensure children get a solid head start. Today, JA reaches more than 4.4 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA