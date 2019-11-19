Jack Ginsburg Joins Paradyme Management as COO

GREENBELT, Md., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradyme Management Inc., a fast-growing technology leader delivering advanced data solutions to federal customers, announced today that Jack Ginsburg has joined the company as chief operating officer. Ginsburg is a recognized government industry leader most recently serving as vice president of growth at GDIT.

Jack Ginsburg, Chief Operating Officer

"This is a milestone moment for Paradyme Management and we're excited to have Jack join us," said Viraj Gandhi, CEO of Paradyme Management. "As an organization deeply committed to service, respect and results, our team is ready to take the next step in our evolution to transform federal customers with our advanced data capabilities in analytics, cloud engineering and enterprise software. Jack shares our passion for service and brings a personal commitment to our government customer's success that will help lead our sales and operations into the future."

As COO, Ginsburg will support the company by bolstering Paradyme's business development function and expanding its delivery of data-focused technology solutions to its broad array of federal government customers across civilian and defense sectors.

"Paradyme Management has an impressive history of advancing and maintaining core technology systems and innovations for customers such as the U.S. Census Bureau, Department of State and the Federal Courts," said Ginsburg. "I look forward to working closely with its dedicated team to build on that strong foundation and enable Paradyme to put its unique data solutions to work to address some of the most urgent needs of the federal government today."

Ginsburg brings more than 35 years of experience as an executive leader in the government technology industry. Prior to GDIT, he led Serco's business development for government and commercial markets for North America for over six years and previously held senior executive roles with Daon, MAXIMUS, Bull Information Systems and Honeywell. Ginsburg was recognized earlier this year as one of WashingtonExec's Top 10 Civilian Execs to Watch.

About Paradyme Management Inc.

Paradyme Management is a rapidly growing government technology leader that puts service first, for its customers, its team and the communities it supports. Paradyme harnesses the power of advanced information technology to tackle some of the toughest challenges facing the federal government today, specializing in the areas of cloud engineering, data analytics, enterprise integration, ERP software implementation and software development. The Paradyme team is committed to working closely with customers to listen well, understand needs and develop effective and efficient solutions that deliver strong value. With offices in Greenbelt, Maryland, and Tysons, Virginia, Paradyme's award-winning culture sets it apart through its team's deep commitment to service and collaboration with its customers, each other and the community. www.paradymemanagement.com

SOURCE Paradyme Management Inc.

