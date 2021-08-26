Jack Harlow Honored as Songwriter of the Year at SESAC 2021 Pop Music Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC celebrated songwriters and music publishers behind this year's most-performed pop songs with its second virtual awards celebration of 2021. Pop Music Awards honorees were announced on the organization's website and across social media platforms with exclusive video content.

"We are so thrilled to once again recognize the extraordinary talents of our songwriters in the pop genre," said John Josephson, Chairman and CEO, SESAC Rights Management. "We are always grateful for their compelling songwriting and passion for their work, and we look forward to being together in-person again soon."

"Although we could not be together to celebrate, we are honored to be able to recognize the outstanding achievements of some of our most prolific songwriters," added Sam Kling, SVP of Creative Operations, SESAC. "So much incredible music has come out of this past year, and we are immensely proud and grateful for our wonderfully talented affiliates."

Jack Harlow was this year's top honoree – awarded with the title of Songwriter of the Year, as well as Song of the Year for "WHATS POPPIN'," published by Sony Music Publishing and Harlow Happenings, and co-written and performed by Harlow. Universal Music Publishing Group was named Publisher of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Click here for a full list of winners and exclusive content from honorees and special guests.

