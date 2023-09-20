JACK HARLOW NAMED SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR AT 2023 SESAC MUSIC AWARDS

News provided by

SESAC Music Group

20 Sep, 2023, 12:08 ET

Sony Music Publishing Takes Home Publisher of the Year for the Second Year in a Row

Photos: https://bit.ly/3PJXOg2

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC celebrated songwriters and music publishers behind the most-performed songs of 2022 across a variety of genres at The Highlight Room in Hollywood last night, September 19, marking the second year the awards took place in Los Angeles.

The event was attended by several top music industry executives, artists, songwriters, and publishers including Bryan-Michael Cox, Dixson, Papiyerr, Dontae Winslow, and Kenyon Dixon, among others.

Jack Harlow was this year's top honoree for the third consecutive year, taking home both Songwriter of the Year and Song of the Year with his smash hit "First Class". Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year for the second year in a row, taking home a total of twelve awards including "First Class," "We Go Up" recorded by Nicki Minaj and Fivio Foreign, "Count Me Out" recorded by Kendrick Lamar, and "Mercury" recorded by Steve Lacy, among many others.  

"We are honored to celebrate our songwriters and publishers across multiple genres," shared Sam Kling, Chief Creative Officer, SESAC Performing Rights. "SESAC is proud of its affiliates who continue to write chart-topping hits and we enjoy every opportunity we get to celebrate their achievements."

Additional award-winning writers include Daniel Lopatin, who took home four awards for his work with The Weeknd; Dez Wright, for his work with Young Thug and Drake; and Jimmy Napes for songs he wrote with Sam Smith.

Opening the show was SESAC President & COO, Scott Jungmichel and Chief Creative Officer Sam Kling, as well as VP, Creative Services Mario Prins and AVP, Creative Ops & Admin, Diana Akin Scarfo. Artist and SESAC songwriter Tamara Jade, who previously appeared on Season 19 of The Voice, coached by John Legend, served as the MC for the evening.  

Guests were treated to a Glow & Go Station from Pixi Beauty. Additional sponsors for the event include: Badger Balm, Better Than Booze, Bombas, Cariloha, Chewsy, Doritos, Dr. Bronner's, Essie, Garnier, iHerb, Little Secrets Chocolate, Orgaid, Osea, Otterbox, Pop Beauty, Postmates, Pura Vida, Red Vines, and Soul Snacks.

For event highlights, visit @SESAC on Instagram. A full list of winners is available below and at www.sesac.com

SESAC Performing Rights drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers, and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. The company represents top-tier songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including Adele, Burna Boy, Christophe Beck, Rosanne Cash, David Crosby, Neil Diamond, Bob Dylan, Kesha, Gabriel Mann, R.E.M., and many more. SESAC Performing Rights is a division of SESAC Music Group, a global multi-line music company. Learn more at www.sesac.com.

Media Contact:
Jenna Smith 
SESAC Inc.  
[email protected] 
615.932.7905

SOURCE SESAC Music Group

Also from this source

DOMINO Publishing Company partners with SUISA Digital Licensing in a Europe-wide deal administered by Mint

SESAC Partners with Five Leading Southeast Asian Collection Societies to Form Multi-Territorial Digital Licensing Hub

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.