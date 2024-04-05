JACK HARLOW TO HEADLINE PREAKNESS LIVE, CAPPING OFF PREAKNESS 149 CELEBRATIONS ON SATURDAY, MAY 18

Preakness 149 celebrations will mark the inaugural races in 1/ST's $25 million new racing and incentive series. Post this

Preakness 149 celebrations will mark the inaugural races in 1/ST's $25 million new racing and incentive series connecting Preakness 149, California Crown , and the 2025 Pegasus World Cup . The 149th Preakness Stakes (GI) purse will increase to $2 million, and the Dinner Party Stakes will increase to $500,000, making Preakness 149 race day the most lucrative in the event's history with a total of $3.3 million on the line.

To engage the next generation and provide game-changing opportunities for existing customers, 1/ST is putting up $5 million for a Coast-to-Coast Pick'Em Challenge sweepstakes to successfully pick the first four finishers of each race, in order, for the 149th Preakness Stakes, California Crown, and the 2025 Pegasus World Cup Invitational. The challenge is free to enter through the innovative 1/ST BET app, the official betting app of Preakness 149.

"We're thrilled to be back for Preakness 149 and Preakness LIVE, and to celebrate the incredible connection this event has to the city of Baltimore and to Maryland," said Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST. "We are proud to work with exceptional national and local partners who share our vision for the future of the highest standard of world-class Thoroughbred horse racing combined with unique and elevated guest experiences, and exciting wagering opportunities."

Preakness LIVE has transformed what was once the InfieldFest experience, ushering in a new era for live music, entertainment, and hospitality on Preakness day. Renowned rapper, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Jack Harlow, with six GRAMMY® Award nominations, two #1 singles, nearly 30 RIAA platinum certifications, and over 10 billion career streams, will make his debut at the legendary Pimlico infield. Preakness LIVE features a full day of live music and entertainment starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, including electrifying performances by Gryffin, Channel Tres, Frank Walker, and Chantel Jeffries.

This year's Preakness LIVE will feature the Palm Club VIP area, curated by luxury global entertainment and hospitality brand partner, Palm Tree Crew . With an unparalleled view of the Preakness LIVE stage and of one of horse racing's most exciting moments, the final stretch, the Palm Club VIP area will offer a 21+ upgraded standing room experience in an exclusive covered lounge featuring sponsored open bar, complimentary food, access to wagering stations, and general admission access to Pimlico's famed Clubhouse. Palm Club VIP tables are available for an upgraded experience, with a private table for eight in the covered lounge inclusive of bottle service and food as part of the minimum table spend.

Tickets for all Preakness LIVE experiences, including the Palm Club VIP area and fan favorite Mug & Vine Club, are available for purchase at www.preakness.com/tickets . Individual Preakness LIVE tickets range from $69 for General Admission to $650 for Palm Club VIP. Palm Club VIP tables for groups of eight begin at $10,000.

The DMV's rich culinary scene will be on display at Preakness 149 with local favorites like Peruvian Brothers, Boardwalk Fries, Hoodfellas, and Jimmy's Seafood serving up their signature dishes alongside additional Baltimore food partners. A wider selection of local fare for guests to enjoy will be available throughout Pimlico featuring catering partners Baltimore's Atlas Restaurant Group, BLK Swan, and woman-owned Maryland-based brand, Ridgewells.

1/ST will once again partner with Baltimore's The Finn Group to produce the AfroPreak Lounge, now in its third year. The 2024 AfroPreak Lounge will feature an expanded footprint for the customized infield pavilion, blending a vibrant fusion of music with African, Caribbean, and Afro-Latino culinary offerings, providing a diverse and engaging experience at one of horse racing's most celebrated events. Tickets for the AfroPreak Lounge are available at www.preakness.com/afropreak .

Following the 100th George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, the recipient of the George E. Mitchell Park Heights Community Fellowship Grant, awarded by Park Heights Renaissance, will be honored with a special presentation from the Winner's Circle. Renamed in 2020 to honor Mitchell's remarkable legacy, this iconic race serves as a platform to celebrate individuals in the Park Heights community who embody Mitchell's vision and leadership.

Leading up to the Preakness, Park Heights Renaissance is set to host the third annual George "Spider" Anderson Preakness Music and Arts Festival, a community-driven event honoring the pioneering African American jockey who clinched victory in the 1889 Preakness Stakes. The festival, spanning the entirety of the 4700 block of Park Heights Avenue on May 11, promises a vibrant showcase of live music and a spotlight on community enterprises and collaborations.

A curated selection of artwork from Preakness: The Art of Racing, created in partnership with the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), will be displayed during Preakness weekend. "First Turn" by Leo Kahl, the winning piece from The Art of Racing competition, will be replicated on an exclusive collection of Preakness merchandise, available for purchase online at www.preakness.com as well as onsite during Preakness 149. All proceeds will directly benefit Park Heights Renaissance, whose mission is to develop successful partnerships and resources that support the implementation of the Park Heights Master Plan using a holistic community development approach to enhance and maintain a thriving and sustainable community.

Preakness 149 is proud to have the support of esteemed partners such as Diageo, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, OLD BAY®, Pepsi, Celsius Essential Energy Drinks, Starry, Visit Baltimore, and Maryland Lottery.

Preakness 149 guests will be treated to activations from Bulleit Bourbon, Don Julio Tequila, Smirnoff Smash Vodka Soda, Visit Baltimore, Guinness Open Gate Brewery, OLD BAY®, Celsius Essential Energy Drinks, and more.

Additionally, Diageo's outstanding spirits portfolio will be available to guests throughout the venue and in all premium areas, including Turfside Terrace, the Finish Line Suites, and the exclusive 1/ST Chalet. The iconic Black-Eyed Susan cocktail will again be served with Bulleit Bourbon and Ketel One Vodka. Additional Diageo premium offerings will include Don Julio Tequila, Crown Royal, Tanqueray, Johnnie Walker, 21Seeds Infused Tequila, and Zacapa Rum.

For complete details on Preakness 149 and tickets for all hospitality areas, visit www.preakness.com . Keep up with the action on social media by following @PreaknessStakes and using #Preakness.

